Newcastle United are fearful of facing a significant battle to keep a host of key men at St James' Park as influential figures behind the scenes are increasingly worried that Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak are open to embarking on a fresh challenge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Magpies recovered from four matches without a victory by sealing a comfortable 4-0 win over Leicester City last weekend, Eddie Howe's side still find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League and playing catch-up in their bid to secure European qualification.

Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were sold in deals worth a combined total of £65million due to fears of breaching profit and sustainability rules during the summer, and Newcastle are in danger of seeing fan favourites pushing for a departure in the coming months due to falling off the pace in attempts to return to the Champions League.

Tonali Uncertainty Growing at St James' Park

Magpies worried Guimaraes and Isak could also be willing to quit

Newcastle are facing a fight to keep their squad together during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, as noise is growing louder that Tonali is genuinely seeking a move away from Tyneside at the same time as there have been concerns that Guimaraes and Isak are willing to quit.

The trio are on contracts worth a combined total of £400,000-per-week, meaning their respective departures would free up money and ease the strain on the wage bill, but the Magpies remain eager to keep them on board due to an awareness that they would be difficult to replace ahead of the February 3 deadline.

GMS sources have been informed that there is a growing possibility of Tonali sealing an exit in the summer instead of midway through the season, while reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in Guimaraes and there is uncertainty hanging over Isak's long-term future due to failing to sign a new deal at this stage.

The latter became the most expensive acquisition in the Magpies' history when he completed a £63million switch from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in August 2022, and his goalscoring prowess - along with refraining from agreeing fresh terms - has resulted in admirers being put on red alert.

Newcastle chief Howe is on track to be handed a limited budget to spend on reinforcements during the early stages of 2025, GMS sources have learned, meaning his only way of securing an injection of cash to secure eye-catching signings would be to oversee big-money exits next month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has been averaging a Premier League goal every 161 minutes this season

Guimaraes Could be Subject of Summer Offer

Brazil international remains firmly on Manchester City's radar

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle cannot rule out the possibility of captain Guimaraes being the subject of a firm offer at the end of the campaign as he is firmly on domestic rivals Manchester City's radar after their long-standing interest has refused to go away as they prepare for a significant revamp.

The Brazil international - who joined the Magpies in a £40million move from Lyon in January 2022 despite also gaining admiring glances from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain - got his name on the scoresheet as Howe's charges returned to winning ways against Leicester last time out.

But Newcastle are concerned by Manchester City potentially being able to turn Guimaraes' head if they up the ante in their pursuit, GMS sources understand, while they have failed to get close to tying Isak down to a new contract and his current terms are not reflective of his status within the squad.

Related Exclusive: Newcastle 'Fear' They Won't be Able to Sign £40m Target in January Newcastle United are concerned that they could be priced out of a move for primary winter target Johan Bakayoko

GMS sources recently revealed that the striker could be tempted into joining Arsenal next month due to Champions League action being on offer at the Emirates Stadium, highlighting that the Magpies need to show further ambition and give assurances that they are edging towards ending their wait for silverware.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 16/12/2024