Newcastle United are readying a fresh contract offer which would see Alexander Isak come close to doubling his current salary if he signs on the dotted line and decides to remain at St James' Park in the wake of playing a pivotal role in winning the Carabao Cup final, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sweden international and Dan Burn found the back of the net in a 2-1 victory over Liverpool last weekend, allowing the Magpies to end their 70-year wait to clinch a domestic trophy, and they have wasted no time in looking to build on the momentous day at Wembley Stadium.

Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly were among the names to depart during the winter transfer window, with Newcastle poised to secure £20million when the latter's loan switch to Juventus becomes permanent at the end of the season, and some of those funds could be used to persuade Isak to stay on board.

Magpies Plan to Give Isak Major Pay Increase

Sweden international set for contract offer before end of season

Newcastle are contemplating whether to break their wage structure when they enter fresh discussions with Isak over a new contract, according to GMS sources, as there is an awareness that he needs to be rewarded with a major pay rise if they want to ensure his head is not turned by suitors in the summer.

Bruno Guimaraes is currently at the top of the Magpies' wage bill, thanks to being on a deal which allows him to pocket £160,000-per-week, but influential figures behind the scenes have acknowledged that their first-choice striker's pay package needs to reflect his status within the squad at a time when admirers are circling.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle are planning to make Isak a revised contract offer before the end of the season instead of waiting until the summer, having seen him play a crucial role in enjoying Carabao Cup glory last weekend, and he will be handed an opportunity to almost double his current salary.

The St James' Park fan favourite still has three years remaining on an agreement worth £120,000-per-week, meaning the Magpies are in a strong negotiating position ahead of their resolve potentially being tested when the transfer window reopens, but there is determination to get him to sign on the dotted line.

Newcastle are adamant that they need to hold onto Isak if they want to build on ending their lengthy trophy drought and challenge for more silverware in the coming years, GMS sources have learned, leading to them being in line to attempt to reward him accordingly when talks over his future are reopened.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has been averaging a Premier League goal every 108 minutes this season

Howe Eager to Fight Off Isak Summer Interest

Premier League and La Liga suitors circling for 25-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle have come to terms with the fact that Isak warrants a contract which allows him to pick up more than £200,000 every seven days, particularly as Premier League counterparts Liverpool and Arsenal - along with La Liga title-chasers Barcelona - are showing interest in acquiring his services.

The 25-year-old, who has been described as 'superb' by Magpies icon Alan Shearer, is at the forefront of Howe's plans for the remainder of the season and there is a desire for his form to carry his current employers over the line as they look to finish the campaign in a European qualification spot.

Newcastle value Isak at more than £120million after he has become one of the first names on the team sheet since his arrival from Real Sociedad, GMS sources understand, but their priority is to persuade him to pen a new deal instead of attempting to cash in when the transfer window reopens in the coming months.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Magpies have been handed a significant boost ahead of the summer as captain Guimaraes is not planning to actively push for a move ahead of next season, and they want the former Borussia Dortmund centre forward to follow suit by committing his long-term future to the club.

