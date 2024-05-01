Highlights Newcastle United may eye a move for Roma frontman Tammy Abraham when the transfer window reopens during the summer.

The Serie A giants are open to offers for the England international after a long-term injury has resulted in him being deprived of game time.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Newcastle and Premier League rivals West Ham United are mulling over whether to pounce for Abraham.

Newcastle United could show 'some interest' in luring Tammy Abraham to St James' Park when the summer window opens for business, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a return to the Premier League may be on the cards for the Roma star as he aims to rediscover his best form following a lengthy lay-off.

The England international was forced to wait until last month before making his first appearance of the season, having been on the treatment table with a cruciate ligament injury since the end of last term, but he ended his wait for a goal by getting his name on the scoresheet during his current employers' 2-2 draw with Napoli last weekend.

Although Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has started scouring the market for potential reinforcements ahead of next season, he is aware that some outgoings will be needed as chief executive Darren Eales has warned that prised assets may have to be sold due to being in danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Roma Open to Cashing in on Abraham in Summer Window

Roma will contemplate selling Abraham if an offer which surpasses £25million is tabled during the fast-approaching transfer window, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato via Roma Press, despite returning to head coach Daniele De Rossi's disposal thanks to making a full recovery from his injury.

The report suggests that the Giallorossi are preparing to consider their options and are willing to sanction the striker's exit for a cut-price fee despite Chelsea negotiating a £68million buyback clause when they allowed him to head to the Stadio Olimpico in August 2021, resulting in him having an uncertain future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tammy Abraham has scored one goal in six appearances against Newcastle United, winning three encounters and losing the other three

It is understood that Abraham was open to joining Newcastle last year, before his cruciate ligament problem put an end to any possibility of him heading to Tyneside ahead of the current campaign, and statistics highlight that he would provide Alexander Isak with stiff competition for a starting berth.

Tammy Abraham's record in the Premier League compared to Alexander Isak Tammy Abraham Alexander Isak Appearances 89 48 Goals 26 29 Assists 5 3 Yellow cards 2 4 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 01/05/2024

Dean Jones - Howe and Premier League Counterparts May Pounce for Abraham

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Newcastle and Premier League rivals West Ham United heading to the negotiating table for Abraham after it has become clear that Serie A giants Roma are willing to sanction his departure from the Italian capital during the summer transfer window.

The respected journalist feels that clubs currently chasing European qualification ahead of next season will have been alerted to the former Aston Villa loanee's availability as he looks to put his serious injury behind him and rediscover the form he showed earlier in his career.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Tammy Abraham is back in action and back in the goals. It would not surprise me to see him linked with a Premier League club or two soon. "He is only 26, so I think there are European-chasing clubs that could consider him, as well as the tier below. I don’t see him being an answer to the striker problem at Manchester United or Chelsea, but Newcastle and West Ham are clubs where I could see there being some interest. "He had a bad injury, but he will be desperate now to put that behind him, and we know he does have good instincts in the box and big-level experience that are hard to find."

Guimaraes Release Clause Details Come to Light

Bruno Guimaraes' £100million release clause can be activated by any of his suitors from the last week of this month, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, but clubs will have to be quick if they want to take advantage as it is due to expire at the beginning of the final week of June.

The Italian reporter suggests that the Magpies would have total control of potential negotiations if admirers hold off making a move for the defensive midfielder, who racked up his fifth goal of the season during the thumping of Sheffield United last weekend, until the latter stages of the summer window.

Related Newcastle Moving Ahead With St James' Park Plans Newcastle are aiming to keep the pace with other Premier League giants with plans afoot to expand St. James' Park

Although Newcastle stand to pocket a nine-figure sum if one of the interested parties take the plunge, reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund will entertain offers which fall below the set price if the circumstances are right and their structural demands are met because they reached a verbal agreement with Guimaraes and his representatives.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt