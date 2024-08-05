Highlights Newcastle United are on course to attempt to improve their options in the final third of the pitch in the aftermath of potentially getting a deal for Marc Guehi over the line.

The Magpies are keen to bring in an attacker who is capable of featuring in various positions ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell also led the charge for Jean-Clair Todibo as his arrival would have resulted in there being more funds to spend on a forward.

Newcastle United will turn their attentions towards signing a new forward if they succeed in tempting domestic rivals Crystal Palace into sanctioning Marc Guehi's move to St James' Park ahead of the transfer window slamming shut later this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is eager to bolster his squad after fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules resulted in being forced to offload Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined total £65million to Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Paul Mitchell, who was appointed as Newcastle's sporting director thanks to Dan Ashworth's departure for Manchester United being confirmed last month, has been tasked with leading the Tyneside giants' recruitment drive as they seek further acquisitions ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Magpies Eager to Land Guehi Before Turning Attentions to Forward Line

Tyneside giants aiming to pounce for England international

Newcastle are seriously interested in landing Guehi as Howe has been desperate to improve his squad by recruiting a fresh centre-back option, according to GMS sources, and they could follow up his potential arrival by acquiring a versatile forward as the new Premier League campaign edges closer.

The England international has entered the final two years of his £50,000-per-week contract at Crystal Palace, resulting in the Magpies being determined to test the south Londoners' resolve in the aftermath of him putting in a string of impressive performances as the Three Lions reached the Euro 2024 final.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle are plotting a move for Guehi due to being eager to show they mean business after being forced to miss out on European qualification thanks to Manchester United winning the FA Cup at the end of last term, while Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo has also been on their radar.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Jean-Clair Todibo Marc Guehi Jean-Clair Todibo Pass completion percentage 86.9 89.6 Percentage of dribblers tackled 58.3 60.7 Percentage of aerial duels won 50.0 60.0 Clearances 3.96 3.29 Tackles 1.24 1.97 Statistics correct as of 05/08/2024

But striking a deal for the 24-year-old is not a foregone conclusion as Crystal Palace are holding out for up to £65million and are unlikely to budge on their valuation due to being a key part of Oliver Glasner's plans as the Austrian tactician prepares for his first full season in the Selhurst Park hot-seat.

Newcastle are not the only side to have been circling for Guehi as GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United pinpointed him as an alternative target to Jarrad Branthwaite after struggling to convince Everton to lower their asking price when plans were put in place for the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi is still searching for his first win against Newcastle United after six attempts, having suffered three defeats and been forced to settle for as many draws

Mitchell Aimed to Acquire Todibo as Cut-Price Option

Nice prepared to sell central defender for less lucrative fee

GMS sources have been told that Mitchell led Newcastle's charge for Todibo as he has been on the market for considerably less than the amount it will take to secure Guehi's services, freeing up more cash to spend in other positions, but the France international's preference is to join Serie A heavyweights Juventus if he leaves Nice.

The 24-year-old snubbed the opportunity to join West Ham United when the east Londoners agreed an initial loan which included a £26.8million option to buy, and the Magpies have continued monitoring his situation as a switch to his desired destination has still not been completed as the transfer deadline looms.

Newcastle could look to swoop for a versatile attacker if they land Guehi, GMS sources have learned, as Howe is concerned with his striker options at the same time as there being an expectation to sign a right-sided forward amid ongoing doubts over Miguel Almiron's long-term future at St James' Park.

But plans were not originally made to invest so heavily in a central defender, having already brought in Lloyd Kelly following the expiry of his Bournemouth contract, resulting in splashing the cash on Crystal Palace's former Chelsea man potentially limiting Newcastle's spending power and the number of attainable targets.

