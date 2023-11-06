Highlights Newcastle United are interested in signing Emile Smith Rowe from Premier League rivals Arsenal during the winter transfer window.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe would prefer to reach an agreement over an initial loan deal for the creative midfielder.

Smith Rowe has been forced onto the sidelines with a knee injury amid suitors circling and preparing to pounce.

Newcastle United are among the clubs showing interest in Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether a January switch to St James' Park is likely to be rubber-stamped.

The Magpies were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window as more than £130million was spent on reinforcements as head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Dan Ashworth aimed to strengthen the squad ahead of the return of Champions League action to Tyneside.

But Newcastle could be forced to dip into their pockets at the turn of the year as Sandro Tonali, who sealed a £55million switch from AC Milan before the campaign got underway, has been ruled out until the early stages of next season due to being hit with a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

Smith Rowe identified as possible Newcastle arrival

Smith Rowe has been pinpointed as a potential January target by Newcastle, according to the Northern Echo, with Howe seeing his lack of regular game time at Arsenal as a window of opportunity to pounce.

The report suggests the Magpies would prefer to reach a loan agreement with a view to a permanent deal for the creative midfielder, who has been restricted to just 230 minutes of action this season, as Financial Fair Play rules would make it difficult to reach his current employers' demands.

It is understood that Arsenal are seeking £60million for Smith Rowe's services as they see him as being on a similar level to Mason Mount, who joined Manchester United in a deal worth the same amount during the summer, while they are aware that additional interest from West Ham United could lead to a bidding war.

Emile Smith Rowe's Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 2 0 0 0 0 2020/21 20 2 4 0 0 2021/22 33 10 2 1 0 2022/23 12 0 2 0 0 2023/24 4 0 1 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The Gunners are also in a strong negotiating position as their academy graduate still has just over two-and-a-half years remaining on his £40,000-per-week contract, but his latest injury setback could lead to Newcastle and other suitors reassessing their options.

Smith Rowe has been ruled out of action for a number of weeks after picking up a knee problem last week, which forced him to miss Arsenal's Carabao Cup loss to West Ham United when he was initially expected to be included in the starting line-up.

The blow came a matter of days after the 23-year-old made his first Premier League start for 524 days as Arsenal swept newly-promoted Sheffield United aside, largely thanks to a hat-trick from Eddie Nketiah, while he claimed an assist in the comfortable victory.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Smith Rowe has held discussions over his future with Gunners chief Mikel Arteta, who has reassured him that he is a big part of his plans and not set to be put on the market.

Although Jacobs understands that Newcastle are in the hunt to prise Smith Rowe away from Arsenal, he is aware that the capital club are keen to fend off January interest and reconsider offloading him at the end of the campaign.

The reputable reporter believes the three-cap England international is also open to remaining at the Emirates Stadium until the summer, making a winter switch to St James' Park unlikely, while there are growing concerns over his injury record.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"There are clubs looking at Smith Rowe. Newcastle are one of them, for example. Aston Villa have looked in the past as well. "But Arsenal may be a bit more bullish about this and, before they agree to any kind of possible exit talks, they may first want to see whether the player can get fit in the second half of the season and then assess their options in the summer, rather than January. "Smith Rowe may feel the same as well because it's all very well having your head turned by a possible move, but when you've been injured for this amount of time, stability can actually be the best thing to rehabilitate, build up your match time and then to assess your position within the Arsenal squad in the summer. "Both Arsenal and suitors, historically, have been concerned about the injury record over a long period of time. Before we can really define what might happen with Smith Rowe, he needs to get fit. "Arsenal are prepared to be patient, let him get fit, and then decide on his future. But, obviously, all of these new setbacks are not helpful at all."

Newcastle target Todibo in line to seal 2024 move

Newcastle have been boosted in their bid to eventually win the battle for Jean-Clair Todibo as, according to 90min, Nice are open to sanctioning his departure at the end of the season after he has been the subject of widespread interest.

The report suggests the Ligue 1 outfit will not entertain selling the central defender - who has made 10 appearances this season - if they are still fighting towards the top of the table at turn of the year despite Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Atalanta joining the Magpies in being ready to pounce.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United identified Todibo as a target when it looked like Harry Maguire would be heading through the exit door during the summer, but a move failed to come to fruition.

Newcastle and the one-cap France international's other suitors will have to spend big in order to get their man as his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £20,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2027.

That has put Nice, who signed Todibo in a deal worth close to £14million from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona two years ago, in a strong negotiating position.