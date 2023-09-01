Newcastle United secured the bulk of their signings earlier in the transfer window, but they've now made a deadline day move to bring in a new addition, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Like most well run clubs, the Magpies have opted to finalise plenty of reinforcements in the weeks prior to the final day of the window.

Newcastle United transfer news - Latest

Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Yankuba Minteh, and Lewis Hall have all arrived through the door at St James' Park. In terms of outgoings, Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris wood have left the club, but the North East side have kept the majority of their squad going into the new campaign. After qualifying for the Champions League last season, Eddie Howe and his recruitment team needed to bring in new additions in order to compete on all fronts this term. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle could make a late move to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, but a deal has failed to materialise so far.

Newcastle's supporters won't have been entering deadline day with too much panic, due to the minimal likelihood of a major departure before the end of the window. In the same breath, there wasn't expected to be a huge number of incoming business either, but they do appear to have made a late move for a player. According to The Times, Newcastle have reportedly made an offer to try to bring Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to St James' Park.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Newcastle's potential pursuit of the French international and revealed whether this deal has a chance of being completed.

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Hugo Lloris?

Jones has suggested that Newcastle did make an effort to try to sign Lloris earlier today, rather than late in the window as reported in the media. The journalist adds that, however, the negotiations didn't get very far, and it doesn't seem likely that we will see Lloris in a Newcastle shirt this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Every deadline day we all wait for the twists and turns that can create a late storyline and Hugo Lloris had the potential to create one of those as Newcastle went looking for a surprise deal. I'm told it wasn't quite as late in the day as it has first been reported, but that, also, it didn't get very far."