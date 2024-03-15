Highlights Newcastle United talisman Bruno Guimaraes has continuously reiterated that he is happy to remain on Tyneside instead of agitating for a move.

Manchester City are contemplating whether to meet the Brazilian's £100million release clause after he has caught Pep Guardiola's eye.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes that Newcastle may be forced to cash in on Guimaraes due to their financial situation heading into the summer.

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes 'has always indicated that he is happy at St James' Park', but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies may have to seriously consider selling the Brazil international if they want to splash the cash in the summer.

Chief executive Darren Eales has conceded that the Tyneside giants could be forced into selling a key man in order to meet the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules in the summer, having not been afraid to spend big on the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund completed a takeover in October 2021.

Newcastle's hopes of securing European qualification suffered a further dent when they were consigned to their 12th Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Chelsea earlier this week, and missing out could result in head coach Eddie Howe's squad undergoing a major makeover when the transfer window reopens.

Man City Consider Meeting Guimareas' Release Clause

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are mulling over whether to meet Guimaraes' £100million release clause in the summer, according to FootballTransfers, as they are looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park despite currently being focused on attempting to defend their title.

The report suggests that Sky Blues chief Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the 26-year-old - who is closing in on making 100 appearances in a Newcastle shirt - due to his versatility and tenacity, which has resulted in key figures behind the scenes looking to discover whether a move to the Etihad Stadium would be possible.

Guimaraes headed to Tyneside after the Magpies fought off competition from Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain by completing a £40million deal which saw him leave Lyon in January 2022, and statistics highlight that his departure would come as a significant blow at St James' Park.

Bruno Guimaraes' statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Sean Longstaff and Joelinton this season Bruno Guimaraes Sean Longstaff Joelinton Pass completion percentage 84.8 80.6 83.3 Percentage of dribblers tackled 44.7 36.2 33.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 44.0 37.5 31.7 Progressive passes 7.45 4.69 3.73 Ball recoveries 6.24 4.55 5.87 Key passes 1.56 0.71 1.43 Blocks 1.52 1.33 1.51 Statistics correct as of 12/03/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guimaraes is likely to be the subject of bids during the summer as he has remained one of Newcastle's most consistent performers during a season which saw them crash out of the Champions League in the group stage and struggle to challenge for a return to Europe's elite club competition.

It is understood that Ligue 1 table-toppers PSG are confident of being able to lure the defensive midfielder away from the Magpies as they have held discussions with his advisors and are considering whether to trigger his release clause as they aim to steal a march on fellow suitors Real Madrid.

But Guimaraes' preference is to join Barcelona if he embarks on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway, and Newcastle are willing to lower their demands for a nine-figure fee if the La Liga heavyweights up the ante in their pursuit by heading to the negotiating table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has registered the joint-sixth highest number of through balls in the Premier League this season, with his total of 17 only bettered by Martin Odegaard, Bruno Fernandes, Lucas Paqueta, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ben Jacobs - Howe Facing Difficult Summer Amid Spending Concerns

Jacobs understands that Newcastle will have to cash in on one of their most valuable assets if Howe wants to freshen up his squad with high-profile arrivals, resulting in there being question marks over whether Guimaraes' St James' Park career will be extended beyond the remainder of the campaign.

The respected journalist believes that PSG could make a move despite the South American, who is the Magpies' highest-earner thanks to being on a contract worth £160,000-per-week, being content in his current surroundings as the French giants are aware of the Magpies' financial situation.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Newcastle are going to have to think about their own finances in order to move for any significant incomings. "Whether wage-wise or fee-wise, they are going to have to understand what kind of European football - if any - they've got and who they might need to get rid of. "Bruno Guimaraes could be someone, for example, that gets them a big fee because of his £100million-plus release clause. We know that PSG might try, but the player has always indicated that he is happy at St James' Park. "I think it's going to be quite a difficult summer for Newcastle. The reason for that is because profit and sustainability, for them, is relatively tight."

Pinto Keen to Replace Ashworth in Crucial Newcastle Role

Tiago Pinto is interested in succeeding Dan Ashworth as Newcastle's sporting director, according to i News, as he has identified the Premier League as his dream destination after walking away from a similar position at Roma during the early stages of 2024 and targeting a fresh opportunity.

The report suggests that the 36-year-old is impressed with how the Magpies have performed since the change of ownership, with the Public Investment Fund taking the club off Mike Ashley's hands in a £305million deal, and he would find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to work at St James' Park after following the club due to Sir Bobby Robson's links to his homeland of Portugal.

Newcastle made the decision to place Ashworth on gardening leave in February, when he told the hierarchy that he wanted to head to Manchester United after an approach was made, but they have refused to sanction his move due to their Premier League rivals opting against meeting their financial expectations.

Related Lloyd Kelly 'Open' to Joining Newcastle in Bargain Deal Newcastle United have been linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly at St. James' Park this summer.

The Red Devils have been informed that they will have to pay a £21million compensation fee if they want to land the former Brighton & Hove Albion technical director ahead of January 2026 as Magpies co-owner Amanda Staveley is not prepared to lower her demands, but talks over a switch to Old Trafford progressed last week.

Reputable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ashworth is in line to eventually seal his Manchester United arrival, but his move will only go ahead without further complications if differences are ironed out in club-to-club negotiations.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League