The midfield and center-back positions are areas that Newcastle may look to reinforce, particularly due to Sandro Tonali's suspension. Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips could be a smart loan addition.

Newcastle is expected to make at least one or two signings before the January window closes, with loan deals being a possibility. They are determined to keep the season alive and potentially push for a top-four finish. A new striker is also a target for the team.

Newcastle United will be looking to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window after a disappointing start to the campaign, and journalist Dean Jones has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about their plans before the deadline later this month.

With Eddie Howe's side suffering a host of injuries all over the pitch this campaign, the Magpies could be forced to dip into the transfer market. Newcastle have started to slip down the Premier League table in recent weeks and have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League, so reinforcements may be necessary to help save their season.

The North East outfit will have to be careful to continue complying with the Premier League financial regulations after years of hefty spending, so the supporters at St James' Park maybe shouldn't expect any superstars to arrive through the door before the winter window closes for business.

Newcastle need reinforcements in January

Despite their recent form perhaps down to injuries and suspensions all over the pitch, Howe has started to see multiple players return to action. The Magpies are continuing to struggle and have won just once in their last six games in England's top flight. Although they do have players who remain on the treatment table and Sandro Tonali unavailable due to being suspended for breaching betting regulations, Howe needs more from his current squad.

Current Newcastle United absences Player Injury/issue/suspension Potential return date Sandro Tonali Ten month suspension 31/08/24 Nick Pope Shoulder injury 13/04/24 Harvey Barnes Ankle/Foot injury 30/01/24 Callum Wilson Calf/shin/heel injury 30/01/24 Jacob Murphy Shoulder injury 30/01/24 Elliot Anderson Lower back injury 13/01/24 Javier Manquillo Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury Unknown Matt Targett Thigh injury 10/02/24 Figures according to Premier Injuries

An obvious area of the pitch that needs an additional body is the middle of the park, due to Tonali's suspension. The Magpies started the campaign expecting to have him available for the whole season, but his 10-month ban has thrown a spanner in the works. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that a centre-back and a central midfielder could be two positions that Howe and his recruitment team look to reinforce.

Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips could be an option for Newcastle, but i News have recently reported that a move is now in doubt, with Fulham and Crystal Palace also keen on securing his signature. Phillips could be a smart addition for Howe in the midfield especially when you consider he could be on loan, allowing them to avoid paying a fee for a player with Tonali to eventually return.

Jones has suggested that we will definitely see Newcastle bring in at least one or two additions before the window closes at the end of January. The journalist reiterates that he doesn't expect the Magpies to spend a significant amount of money and make huge signings, with loan deals possible. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I definitely don't think they think this is a dead season and that they want to keep it alive. They believe they can still reach the top four. They believe obviously that they've got the prospect of an FA Cup run potentially if they could do well. It's the potential of a trophy. So they'll keep pushing forward and in the January transfer window, we'll definitely see Newcastle sign one or two players. They might not be huge signings, they might be loans. But yeah, they're not they're not willing to just give up on the season."

Newcastle want a striker in the winter

Journalist Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT this month that Newcastle will be in the market for a new striker. With Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both suffering injuries at times this season, there is a fear that they could be without them once again, leaving the Magpies short in attack.

One player the North East side are interested in prising away from his current club is Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia. Sporting director Dan Ashworth was reportedly in Italy to watch the 27-year-od in action against AC Milan in Serie A back in December. The issue may come when Isak and Wilson are both fit, as there will be two strikers plus a potential new signing fighting for one position, but it could be the competition that Howe wants in his team.