The Gambia international had initially been included in the Magpies' plans for the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

Minteh was allowed to embark on a fresh challenge due to Newcastle being concerned about potentially breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been left hugely frustrated after he was forced into allowing Yankuba Minteh to join Brighton & Hove Albion due to fears of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules being breached at St James' Park, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Magpies were overjoyed when no clubs decided to trigger the £100million release clause written into Bruno Guimaraes' contract last month, it resulted in other members of the squad needing to be offloaded to give the Tyneside giants the best chance of avoiding sanctions.

Academy graduate Elliot Anderson headed through the exit door during the weekend, joining Nottingham Forest in a £35million deal, and Minteh also embarked on a fresh challenge as Newcastle rushed to make much-needed alterations to their squad ahead of the accounting deadline.

Howe Dismayed by Minteh's Move to Brighton

The Gambian was on course to be included in plans for new season

Howe is very disappointed about Minteh completing a move to Brighton during the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, as the Newcastle chief had initially devised plans for him to become a key figure after impressing during a fruitful loan spell with Eredivisie giants Feyenoord.

The winger played a pivotal role in the Rotterdam-based side getting their hands on the Dutch top flight title, under the tutelage of new Liverpool boss Arne Slot, after finding the back of the net 11 times and registering a further six assists over the course of 37 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

Minteh was in line to be rewarded with first-team action in a Newcastle shirt, particularly with there being plenty of doubt surrounding the future of Miguel Almiron, but GMS sources have been informed that there is hope within the club that no more major sales will need to be sanctioned ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Yankuba Minteh's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Miguel Almiron Yankuba Minteh Miguel Almiron Shots 3.46 1.91 Key passes 1.67 1.12 Shots on target 1.48 0.56 Goals 0.62 0.14 Assists 0.31 0.05 Statistics correct as of 01/07/2024

Brighton forked out a £30million fee in order to land the 19-year-old on Monday, despite Howe's initial determination to ensure he was among his options ahead of the season-opener against newly-promoted Southampton next month, while he has penned a contract which is due to keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2029.

Minteh had been the subject of widespread interest before heading to the south coast, and he stalled when it came to agreeing personal terms with Ligue 1 outfit Lyon as the Gambia international wanted to test himself in the Premier League after also attracting admiring glances from Everton despite failing to make a single appearance for Newcastle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yankuba Minteh registered six shots during Feyenoord's 4-0 win over Vitesse Arnhem in October, which remained his highest tally of attempts in a single Eredivisie outing throughout the entire 2023/24 campaign

Magpies Hopeful of Keeping Guimaraes and Isak

Tyneside giants determined to fend off interest in duo

Although Howe is dismayed that Minteh is no longer on Newcastle's books, GMS sources have been told that he is hopeful of Guimareas remaining in his current surroundings and the Magpies being in a stronger position to fend off any offers that are submitted ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Although reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have retained an interest in the Brazil international, boss Pep Guardiola and members of the hierarchy were unwilling to part with a nine-figure fee to trigger his release clause and are contemplating whether to lodge a lower offer instead.

GMS sources have learned that Howe also remains desperate to hold onto Alexander Isak after the striker has been the subject of interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, with the latter discovering they would have to part with more than £115million in order to stand a chance of striking a deal.

Newcastle have edged towards putting themselves in a strong negotiating position if any suitors lodge a formal bid for the Swede as GMS sources recently revealed that there is confidence behind the scenes that he is on course to sign a new contract ahead of members of the squad returning for pre-season.

