Newcastle United are contemplating whether to offer Moise Kean a route back into the Premier League as the Fiorentina star has worked his way onto the radar of St James' Park recruitment chiefs when they have gone in search of attacking reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has suffered a series of blows ahead of going head-to-head with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final later this month as Lewis Hall has picked up a season-ending injury and Anthony Gordon will be suspended thanks to his sending off in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

There is also ongoing uncertainty over Alexander Isak's long-term future on Tyneside as Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are among the sides to have been showing interest, leading to Newcastle assessing the possibility of bringing in a new centre forward when the opportunity arises.

Kean Matches Profile Magpies Aiming to Sign

Newcastle have been keeping tabs on Kean ahead of potentially opening discussions with Serie A outfit Fiorentina over the possibility of a summer move, according to GMS sources, but Howe has stopped short of pinpointing him as a firm target at this stage as he is eager to keep his options open.

Although the striker suffered a worrying head injury during his current employers' encounter with Hellas Verona last month, leading to fears that he would be on the sidelines for a significant period, he has already been given the green-light to return to action after returning positive test results when undergoing treatment.

GMS sources have been informed that Kean fits the profile of forward that Newcastle are looking for as preparations are made for the transfer window reopening for business, while finding the back of the net 19 times in all competitions this season has resulted in the Tyneside giants asking contacts to monitor his progress after a spell on the sidelines.

The Magpies are aware that they will have an opportunity to take advantage of a release clause worth in the region of £44million in the summer, which would result in being able to negotiate personal terms with the 25-year-old and leave Fiorentina helpless, but they are biding their time instead of rushing into a decision.

Newcastle are confident that Kean is revitalised and boasts a new-found belief in his own ability after his previous spell in the Premier League with Everton did not go to plan, GMS sources have learned, while his productivity in the final third of the pitch has resulted in refusing to rule out attempting to lure him to St James' Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moise Kean has found the back of the net 15 times in Serie A this season, with 14 of those efforts coming from inside the penalty area

Howe Could Face Competition to Recruit Kean

West Ham and Tottenham also in market for centre forward

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle are at risk of facing stiff competition for Kean's signature if they decide to up the ante in their pursuit as domestic counterparts West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides in the market for a marksman of his ilk heading into the summer.

The Italy international, who has been described as having 'blistering pace', may have a host of potential destinations to pick from after his form in a Fiorentina shirt has resulted in a number of Premier League outfits pondering whether to give him the chance to prove his worth despite his struggles at Everton.

Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham have asked to be kept in the loop over Kean's situation at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, GMS sources understand, and are eager to discover if his form will be hampered on his return from injury after initially receiving satisfying reports on his performances this season.

The Magpies are not only looking to bolster their options in the attacking third of the pitch as GMS sources recently revealed that they could get involved in a battle with Manchester United for the signing of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford after he has played a key role in his current employers' push for promotion.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 05/03/2025

