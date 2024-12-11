Newcastle United are increasingly concerned that their limited budget for the fast-approaching winter transfer window will result in them being unable to lure leading target Johan Bakayoko to St James' Park from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven next month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies were forced to sanction the departures of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh in deals worth a combined total of £65million due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules earlier this year, and head coach Eddie Howe will not be in a position to splash the cash on reinforcements.

Despite the restricted levels of spending expected during the early stages of 2025, sporting director Paul Mitchell is preparing to continue leading the recruitment drive after seeing Newcastle fall adrift of the European qualification spots thanks to failing to win any of their last four fixtures ahead of facing Leicester City this weekend.

Magpies May be Priced Out of Bakayoko Deal

Belgium international has been pinpointed as leading target

Newcastle are fearful of missing out on landing Bakayoko midway through the campaign, according to GMS sources, as their limited funds to spend on reinforcements during the January transfer window is in danger of resulting in them being priced out of being able to tempt PSV into sanctioning his departure.

It has emerged that the Belgium international is highly-rated by members of the Magpies' recruitment staff after they have been tracking his performances as they continue putting acquisition plans in place, with there being an intention of welcoming at least one fresh face to Tyneside next month.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle have a genuine interest in sealing Bakayoko's arrival after being pinpointed as a leading target over the last two months thanks to impressing in a PSV shirt but, in a significant twist, budgetary limitations could hamper Howe and Mitchell in their hopes of getting the deal over the line.

The 21-year-old is at the forefront of his current employers' plans and, with there being a determination to keep him on board instead of potentially derailing their pursuit of silverware, the Magpies are not expected to see his previous £40million price tag drop by a considerable amount in the coming weeks.

Newcastle are worried that they will struggle to meet PSV's demands for Bakayoko, GMS sources have learned, while they are on course to be thwarted in their attempts to bring in a right-sided attacker at the same time as being linked with a central defender and striker due to ongoing concerns over profit and sustainability rules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johan Bakayoko has averaged 88 per cent pass accuracy per Champions League outing this season

PSV Entertain Increasing Bakayoko Price Tag

Eredivisie table-toppers desperate to hold onto 21-year-old

GMS sources have been told that PSV have little interest in allowing Bakayoko to embark on a fresh challenge while they are the Eredivisie table-toppers, and they have refused to rule out the possibility of increasing his valuation to make negotiations even more difficult for Newcastle and additional interested parties next month.

The Dutch giants are not under pressure to do business during the January transfer window, thanks to their talisman having more than 18 months remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £11,500-per-week at the Philips Stadion, complicating matters ahead of the Magpies potentially testing their resolve.

It is increasingly unlikely that Newcastle will be able to stretch their budget in order to meet PSV's demands, GMS sources understand, and there is an acknowledgment that there will not be substantial transfer activity at St James' Park despite it being no secret that Bakayoko fits the bill due to Howe wanting to secure the signature of a right-sided forward.

GMS sources recently revealed that Mitchell is particularly keen to win the race for Lens central defender Abdukodir Khusanov after obtaining detailed scouting reports, highlighting that the Magpies are continuing to scour the market, but they are in danger of being held back if they cannot sanction departures to boost their budget.

