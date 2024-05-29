Highlights Newcastle United are adamant that Paris Saint-Germain are their greatest threat when it comes to attempting to hold onto Bruno Guimaraes.

The Ligue 1 champions are planning to splash the cash on a marquee signing ahead of Kylian Mbappe leaving at the expiry of his contract.

Manchester City and Arsenal are not expected to trigger the release clause written into Guimaraes' contract despite being admirers.

Newcastle United are fearful of Ligue 1 title-winners Paris Saint-Germain leaving them helpless and convincing Bruno Guimaraes to seal his departure from St James' Park in the aftermath of having European qualification snatched away, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies were on course to compete in the Europa Conference League next season, thanks to finishing seventh in the Premier League, but head coach Eddie Howe is no longer preparing for continental action as Manchester United's FA Cup final win resulted in them dropping out.

Newcastle are currently in line to go into the summer transfer window without a sporting director as Dan Ashworth has remained on gardening leave since confirming his desire to head to Manchester United, and they are at risk of facing a significant battle to hold onto Guimaraes as preparations are made for the 2024/25 campaign.

Magpies Convinced PSG are Main Threat in Guimaraes Tussle

Tyneside giants worried Ligue 1 champions will swoop in

Newcastle are confident that PSG are the biggest threat to their attempts at keeping Guimaraes on Tyneside, according to GMS sources, as the French heavyweights are stepping up their interest and could opt to take advantage of a release clause which would leave his current employers powerless.

Howe has confirmed that the Brazil international would be allowed to hold face-to-face negotiations over personal terms if a £100million bid is lodged ahead of the final days of June, resulting in his admirers at the Parc des Princes seriously considering whether to head to the negotiating table in the coming days.

Guimaraes' departure would come as a serious blow for Newcastle as he outperformed the likes of Sean Longstaff in various metrics throughout the season, while Sandro Tonali is on course to miss the opening weeks of next term due to being banned for breaching betting regulations.

Bruno Guimaraes' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Sean Longstaff Bruno Guimaraes Sean Longstaff Pass completion percentage 83.9 79.9 Percentage of dribblers tackled 51.9 38.1 Progressive passes 7.80 4.75 Ball recoveries 6.50 3.93 Shot-creating actions 3.94 1.67 Tackles 2.42 1.77 Key passes 1.71 0.66 Statistics correct as of 29/05/2024

GMS sources understand that there is some confidence within the Magpies' hierarchy that Premier League rivals Manchester City, whose boss Pep Guardiola has described the defensive midfielder as 'exceptional', and Arsenal will not decide to trigger the nine-figure release clause written into his St James' Park contract despite showing interest.

Although Newcastle's optimism that none of Guimaraes' English top flight admirers are in line to fork out £100million for his services could result in Howe being assured that his talisman will be going nowhere, PSG's ongoing pursuit is continuing to cause concern as the opening of the transfer window nears.

The Parisians, who reached the Champions League semi-finals this season, have stated that they will not be seeking a direct replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe, meaning that they are scouring the market for a new key man in an alternative position to splash the cash on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes registered 2,998 touches over the course of the Premier League campaign, which was only bettered by Rodri, Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk, Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba

Howe Confident Lack of European Action Will Not Hinder Hopes of Keeping Guimaraes

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle do not believe a lack of European action will directly harm their chances of retaining Guimaraes' services when it comes to his decision over whether he is desperate to embark on a fresh challenge, but the lure of Champions League football at PSG could turn his head.

The Magpies are in a strong negotiating position if the release clause written into the former Lyon man's contract expires before any interested parties make their move as his agreement, which is worth up to £200,000-per-week when bonuses are included, still has three years to run.

Although transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GMS that Newcastle are hopeful of Guimaraes going nowhere, there are worries that he could be convinced to seek a move away from St James' Park if a club battling for silverware on a regular basis heads to the negotiating table with a proposal.

