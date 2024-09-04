Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is confident that Kieran Trippier will not create friction behind the scenes if he is forced to stay at St James' Park despite gaining interest from a host of Turkish Super Lig outfits during the early stages of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies were forced to cash in on the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh due to significant fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules during the early stages of the summer transfer window, with the duo departing for a combined fee of £65million.

But Trippier has remained on Tyneside, having been on Newcastle's books since completing a £12million switch from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, and sporting director Paul Mitchell has been fielding enquiries over his availability even though last Friday's deadline means a replacement could not be secured.

Magpies Confident Trippier Will Not be Issue

Right-back remains determined to seal St James' Park departure

Newcastle will be happy if Trippier ends up remaining in his current surroundings instead of embarking on a fresh challenge, according to GMS sources, as there is confidence that he would not create problems behind the scenes if his wish to move onto pastures new is not granted.

It is understood that Super Lig outfits Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupspor have been keen to land the right-back on an initial loan, which includes an option to make the switch permanent, while Al-Ittihad also attempted to find an agreement with the Magpies before the Saudi Pro League transfer window slammed shut.

GMS sources have been informed that Trippier still wants to leave Newcastle, with a move to Turkey remaining a possibility as clubs can continue doing business until September 13, but it is likely that he will be forced to stay on Tyneside despite falling behind Tino Livramento in the pecking order.

Kieran Trippier's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Tino Livramento Kieran Trippier Tino Livramento Crosses 8.14 2.12 Passes into the final third 4.30 2.52 Key passes 2.38 0.79 Tackles 2.34 1.98 Blocks 1.45 1.14 Assists 0.21 0.02 Statistics correct as of 04/09/2024

The Magpies have remained firm in their desire to hold onto the newly-retired England international even though his value is dropping thanks to entering the final two years of his £120,000-per-week contract, and the number of potential destinations in the coming weeks have diminished.

It appears that Trippier's only possible landing spot is Turkey if he is given permission to quit Newcastle, GMS sources have learned, but Howe is insistent that he wants to have him among his options for the remainder of the season instead of cashing in when there is not an opportunity to dip into the market for a replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Trippier has made 180 Premier League appearances, racking up 35 assists and six goals along the way

Howe to Give Trippier Game Time if He Stays

Tactician prepared to work 33-year-old into plans for season

GMS sources have been told that Howe is prepared to work Trippier back into his plans after the international break if he is kept out of his Turkish suitors' clutches in the coming days, while there is confidence that his professionalism means there would not be a problem getting star performances out of him in a Newcastle shirt.

The 33-year-old has been limited to just 94 minutes of senior action this season, with his only start coming in the Magpies' Carabao Cup second round clash against Nottingham Forest, and he has been forced to contend with Bruno Guimaraes being installed as the Tyneside giants' new captain.

But Trippier will be in line to secure more game time if he remains at St James' Park, GMS sources understand, although there is an expectation that he will continue seeking a move when it becomes possible further down the line as he is not keen on being starved of regular starts in the aftermath of retiring from international football.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS that Newcastle will not stand in the former Tottenham Hotspur man's way if a presentable opportunity arises, and they will be accommodating if their demands are met, even though the likes of Everton could not get the deal over the line last month.

