Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell are desperate to persuade Bruno Guimaraes to remain at St James' Park beyond the summer despite reigning Premier League champions Manchester City threatening to attempt to lure him away from his current surroundings ahead of next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Magpies were unable to negotiate any eleventh-hour signings before the winter transfer window slammed shut earlier this week, they were forced to contend with Lloyd Kelly embarking on a fresh challenge thanks to joining Serie A giants Juventus on an initial loan which includes a £20million obligation to buy.

The central defender's departure came a matter of days after Miguel Almiron sealed a £8million return to Major League Soccer outfit Atlanta United, but Newcastle are eager to ensure Guimaraes does not head through the exit door in the coming months as they aim to build on booking their place in the Carabao Cup final.

Magpies Eager to Fend Off Guimaraes Interest

Tyneside giants determined to keep defensive midfielder on board

Newcastle remain hopeful that they will be able to convince Guimaraes to stay on Tyneside beyond the summer despite Manchester City circling, according to GMS sources, and their optimism has increased thanks to edging closer to silverware and challenging for Champions League qualification.

The Sky Blues were among the sides tempted to trigger the Brazil international's £100million release clause before it expired in June last year, but a move away from St James' Park failed to come to fruition and he is still one of the first names on the team sheet thanks to being an integral part of Howe's plans.

Manchester City have remained firm admirers of Guimaraes and been contemplating whether to lodge an offer at the end of the season but, in a major twist, GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle's success in getting to the Carabao Cup final and competing for a place in the Premier League's top four could scupper their chances of luring him away.

The Magpies are in a strong negotiating position as the defensive midfielder still has three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket up to £160,000-per-week before bonuses, meaning they have no reason to lower their demands if their domestic counterparts come calling for his signature.

Newcastle booking a trip to Wembley and having a realistic possibility of qualifying for the Champions League could be enough to push Guimaraes into snubbing a move later this year, GMS sources have learned, as he has a huge sense of loyalty to his current employers and is desperate to secure silverware after being heavily involved in the club's ambitious project.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has been averaging 4.9 ball recoveries and 2.2 tackles per Premier League outing this season

Sky Blues Identify Guimaraes as Prime Target

Reigning champions prepared to spend big on Brazil international

GMS sources have been told by well-placed figures that Manchester City have been optimistic of being able to recruit Guimaraes ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, and he should be viewed as a prime target as they are willing to spend big in order to tempt Newcastle into cashing in during the summer.

But the Magpies will not allow their 27-year-old captain to move onto pastures new without a fight as he has become a fan favourite and an influential figure within the dressing room since his £40million arrival from Ligue 1 side Lyon in January 2022, meaning Sky Blues chief Pep Guardiola is in danger of facing an uphill task.

Manchester City will continue monitoring Guimaraes' situation despite Newcastle's insistence that they have no plans to sanction his departure, GMS sources understand, with recruitment staff at the Etihad Stadium being particularly keen to land him as alternative target Martin Zubimendi is in line to swap Real Sociedad for Arsenal at the end of the season.

Related Newcastle United 2-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Newcastle United advanced to the EFL Cup final with a 2-0 victory on the night against Arsenal.

The former Athletico Paranaense talisman is not the only big-name that Howe may have to battle to keep on board as GMS sources recently revealed that prolific first-choice striker Alexander Isak will also be wanted by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta after being unable to strike a deal during the winter transfer window.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/02/2025