Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is putting pressure on the St James' Park hierarchy to snub any potential offers from Premier League rivals Arsenal during the summer transfer window due to fears that the striker's departure could derail their hopes of challenging for regular silverware, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies, who are preparing to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next month after overcoming Mikel Arteta's Gunners in the last four, were not active ahead of the winter deadline as they failed to make any signings and Miguel Almiron was the most expensive outgoing as he sealed a return to Atlanta United for £8million.

Lloyd Kelly also embarked on a fresh challenge away from Newcastle, thanks to joining Serie A heavyweights Juventus on an initial loan deal which includes an obligation to become permanent for £20million, but Howe wants to avoid a situation where Isak heads to Arsenal or another destination in the coming months.

Gunners Fearful Isak Will Not Depart Magpies

North Londoners worried striker will be priced out of summer move

Howe is adamant that Newcastle need to make sure they keep Isak on their books beyond the summer transfer window if they want to take the Tyneside giants to the next level, according to GMS sources, and it has resulted in Arsenal becoming increasingly fearful that it will be impossible to lure him to the Emirates Stadium ahead of next season.

The Magpies are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the Sweden international still having just shy of three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week, complicating matters as Gunners chief Arteta goes in search of additional firepower.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are concerned that Isak will be priced out of a move ahead of the 2025/26 campaign due to Newcastle remaining stubborn and indicating that they will only entertain cashing in if a bid in the region of £150million is tabled after he has continued being a serious threat in the final third of the pitch.

The 25-year-old has been described as 'world-class' by Magpies boss Howe, highlighting the tactician's desperation to have him among his options for the long-term, but his prolific performances have resulted in there being a serious threat of his current employers having to contend with formal offers in the coming months.

Isak has become one of Europe's most coveted marksmen during his time at Newcastle, and GMS sources have learned that Arsenal's optimism about their chances of striking a deal is dwindling even though they have retained a very strong interest a matter of days after the winter transfer window slammed shut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak won three ground duels and registered two shots during Newcastle United's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win over Arsenal earlier this month

Isak Aiming to Compete in Champions League

Carabao Cup glory will not guarantee marksman staying on Tyneside

GMS sources have been told that Isak is desperate to compete in the Champions League next season, meaning Newcastle will have to qualify for Europe's elite club competition if they want to be certain that his head will not be turned by the likes of Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

The centre forward - who has been on Tyneside since sealing a £63million club-record move from Real Sociedad in August 2022 - had a taste of being involved in the tournament when the Magpies went head-to-head with AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and eventual finalists Borussia Dortmund in the group stage last term.

Isak remains happy at Newcastle and is determined to end their lengthy wait for major silverware instead of agitating for a fresh challenge but, in a major twist, GMS sources understand that overcoming Liverpool and enjoying Carabao Cup glory would not be enough to guarantee that he will still be at St James' Park for the 2025/26 campaign.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his exclusive GMS newsletter that Arsenal will keep the frontman among their leading targets for the summer, while they could profit from the fact that he has stopped short of penning an improved long-term contract in his current surroundings.

