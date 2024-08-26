Newcastle United could leave Everton with a battle to keep their talisman during the final days of the transfer window as Eddie Howe is desperately looking to tempt Dominic Calvert-Lewin to St James' Park in a bid to boost his side's chances of challenging for a return to the Champions League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies have bolstered their attacking options during the summer, with William Osula making the switch from Sheffield United in a deal worth an initial £10million earlier this month, but plans have been put in place to remain active until the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

Having been forced to cash in on the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules ahead of the season getting underway, with the duo departing for a combined fee of £65million, head coach Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell have set their sights on last-minute recruits.

Magpies Keen to Strike Deal for Calvert-Lewin

Possible switch leaves Everton searching for replacement

GMS sources have been informed that Howe would love to sign Calvert-Lewin for Newcastle in a late deal, and interest has resulted in current employers Everton scoping the market for alternative forward options in case they need to secure an emergency option in the event of an acceptable bid landing in the coming days.

The Magpies are seriously contemplating whether to test the Toffees' resolve as the England international has entered the final 12 months of his £100,000-per-week contract, and there is an awareness that the Merseyside outfit do not want to run the risk of seeing him walk away as a free agent at the end of the season.

Information coming out of Newcastle, which has been relayed to GMS sources, confirms that Howe is keen to add Calvert-Lewin to the mix as he goes in search of a fresh attacking edge and competition for Alexander Isak in the aftermath of being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Alexander Isak Dominic Calvert-Lewin Alexander Isak Percentage of aerial duels won 47.6 32.4 Shots 2.53 2.86 Shot-creating actions 1.94 2.84 Shots on target 1.05 1.36 Goals 0.34 0.70 Assists 0.09 0.09 Statistics correct as of 26/08/2024

It is clear that Everton do not want to lose the 27-year-old, having been described by boss Sean Dyche as 'outstanding' and started both of their two fixtures so far this term, but they could find a lucrative offer too good to turn down if his suitors head to the negotiating table before the deadline.

Newcastle remain open to striking a deal for Calvert-Lewin after initially trying to reach an agreement with their Premier League counterparts earlier in the summer, according to GMS sources, and he could find himself with a last-minute transfer dilemma to deal with as Howe continues pushing for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has found the back of the net six times over the course of 13 Premier League appearances against Newcastle United

Calvert-Lewin Approach Remains a Possibility

Interest has refused to go away despite ending initial talks in June

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle have refused to rule out the possibility of trying their luck with a fresh approach for Calvert-Lewin if they have still been unable to sign a right-sided forward or winger by the time the deadline is a matter of hours away, resulting in Everton being braced for a bid.

The Magpies ended initial discussions in June, when they deemed the striker's £40million price tag too expensive considering his contractual situation, but their interest has refused to go away and he has remained firmly on their radar as Howe and Mitchell weigh up their next move in the transfer market.

Newcastle have been boosted by the fact that they are not on course to face significant competition for Calvert-Lewin's services if they attempt to pounce, with GMS sources recently revealing that top flight rivals Manchester United are unlikely to up the ante in their pursuit despite being linked for a prolonged period.

