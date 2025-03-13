Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has earmarked Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White as an ambitious summer target after deciding that he is keen to recruit an attacking midfielder after luring a right-sided forward and Callum Wilson replacement to St James' Park, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies, who will be looking to end their lengthy wait for silverware when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, have begun making plans to bolster their squad and are on course to pocket £20million when Lloyd Kelly's initial loan switch to Juventus becomes permanent at the end of the season.

Miguel Almiron also headed through the exit door during the winter transfer window, returning to Major League Soccer outfit Atlanta United in deal worth £8million, leading to Howe being eager to secure reinforcements in an attempt to make his side more of a threat in the final third of the pitch.

Magpies Eyeing Ambitious Gibbs-White Move

Tyneside giants aware 25-year-old could prove to be out of reach

Newcastle have identified Gibbs-White as their ideal summer signing if they have enough cash to land a playmaker ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, according to GMS sources, but there is an awareness behind the scenes that Nottingham Forest will not be prepared to let him embark on a fresh challenge on the cheap.

The 25-year-old's current employers would seriously consider cashing in if an offer in the region of £50million is tabled by the Magpies or another suitor when the transfer window reopens for business, but their preference is to keep him at the City Ground and convince him to pen a new long-term contract.

GMS sources have been informed that Gibbs-White fits the profile Howe is looking for, having spearheaded Nottingham Forest towards Champions League qualification thanks to his consistent performances this season, and Newcastle are planning to scout him and other attacking midfielders who boast similar qualities.

The two-cap England international, who has been described as having the ability to 'play for absolutely anyone' by pundit Peter Crouch, has worked his way onto the Tyneside giants' radar as they go in search of ways of bolstering a squad which is in contention to win silverware and book their place in a European competition ahead of next term.

Newcastle are keeping their options open due to acknowledging that Gibbs-White could be out of their reach, GMS sources have learned, and they will aim to bring in a new creative midfield presence if they oversee the arrival of a right-sided forward and new second-choice frontman during the early stages of the transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morgan Gibbs-White won four ground duels and grabbed an assist during Nottingham Forest's win over Manchester City last weekend

Howe Wants Trophy to Persuade Gibbs-White

Tactician eager to prove silverware can be won at St James' Park

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle have pinpointed this weekend's Carabao Cup final as a golden opportunity to prove to Gibbs-White and other targets that they can win trophies if they choose to embark on a fresh challenge on Tyneside, rather than simply having the potential to challenge for honours.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man is approaching the last two years of his £80,000-per-week contract at Nottingham Forest, resulting in the Magpies viewing the upcoming transfer window as a chance to pounce if he does not decide to sign an improved deal in the coming months.

Howe is adamant that clinching a trophy and qualifying for next season's Champions League would aid Newcastle's attempts to turn Gibbs-White's head, GMS sources understand, while the tactician remains determined to keep Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes on board despite being the subject of widespread interest.

Acquiring a direct replacement for Wilson is also on the cards as he prepares to become a free agent in the summer, and GMS sources recently revealed that the Magpies have been keeping tabs on Fiorentina marksman Moise Kean ahead of potentially offering a route back to England after he was previously on Everton's books.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/03/2025

