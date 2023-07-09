Newcastle United's interest in AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez shows how ambitious the club are under their new owners, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMEPSORT.

The French defender is expected to cost upwards of £51 million, with clubs such as Manchester United also linked with the player, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle United latest news - Theo Hernandez

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a successful career up until this point, with the defender already winning the Champions League, the Nations League and the Serie A, as per Transfermarkt.

Hernandez made a total of 45 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, as per Transfermarkt, helping AC Milan secure a top-four domestic finish and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

It was a season of excellent displays which saw the Frenchman earn the praise of Ac Milan legend Paolo Maldini. Speaking to MilanTv, as cited by MilanNews, Maldini said: "If Theo plays a third of his matches for Milan, he beats me [referring to the pair's goal record] this is very clear; I've never been a striker.

"If he were to surpass me, I'd be happy, because I'd enjoy these goals. Theo is a very particular full-back: he's absolutely a full-back, but what he does no one else does, above all for his ability to finish, to assist and to come onto the pitch."

What did Ryan Taylor say about Theo Hernandez and Newcastle United?

Taylor explained that there are plenty of different options and routes the Magpies can take through this window, but reveals that their interest in Hernandez "show how ambitious" they are.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: "The number 10 [position] is somewhere that I would expect Newcastle to be looking at. There are a few other options as well.

"At left back links to Theo Hernandez, I think the fact there's even interest in Theo Hernandez shows how ambitious Newcastle are and how serious they're going to be in the market in terms of finances. So I would say although there's no real names out there, keep an eye on them."

What would Theo Hernandez bring to Newcastle United?

Pace, athleticism and most importantly, quality in the final third. That was the aspect of the Frenchman's game that the great Maldini chose to focus his praise on - and with good reason too.

As per Transfermarkt, the defender has scored 24 goals and assisted 28 during his 167 appearances for Ac Milan - meaning he has registered a goal contribution once every 3.2 games on average. For a defender, that is a remarkable return.

Given that Eddie Howe predominantly utilised Dan Burns in this position last term, a player who is naturally a centre-back, Hernandez would undoubtedly provide the team with greater balance and would enable them to attack with greater efficiency down their left flank.

However, for now, as Taylor alluded to, this is merely a potential move at this stage, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle have the funds available to swoop for such a highly-respected player.