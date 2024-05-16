Highlights Newcastle United are contemplating whether to land Raphinha despite facing potential competition from Premier League title-chasers Arsenal.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has set his sights on recruiting a new right winger during the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

Raphinha could be forced to be more open-minded over a move away from Barcelona due to his current employers' financial situation.

Newcastle United are showing an interest in tempting Barcelona star Raphinha to St James' Park despite facing potential competition from Premier League title-chasers Arsenal when the fast-approaching transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although chief executive Darren Eales has warned that the Magpies could be forced to sell prised assets in order to ensure the Tyneside giants avoid breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, boss Eddie Howe is still scouring the market for possible reinforcements.

Despite Newcastle being on course to go into the summer without a sporting director overseeing incomings and outgoings, due to Dan Ashworth being placed on gardening leave after making it clear that he wants to join Manchester United, plans to improve the squad are being put in place behind the scenes.

Magpies Keeping Tabs on Raphinha as Howe Prioritises Winger Signing

Tyneside giants at risk of facing battle for Brazil international

Newcastle are showing tentative interest in Raphinha after Howe has made it clear to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund that he is very keen to recruit a new right winger ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, but they are in danger of becoming embroiled in a tug-of-war with Arsenal.

The Gunners could be tempted to revisit a move for the Barcelona playmaker, having previously been close to welcoming him to the Emirates Stadium, and there is a possibility of chief Mikel Arteta upping the ante in his pursuit if plans to target other wide forwards do not prove fruitful.

Raphinha has already shown that he is capable of making an impact in the Premier League, thanks to scoring 17 goals and providing a further 12 assists in the competition during his time at Leeds United, and he would provide the likes of Jacob Murphy with a fresh battle for a regular starting berth on the Newcastle flank.

Raphinha's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Jacob Murphy Raphinha Jacob Murphy Shot-creating actions 5.86 4.24 Shots 3.93 2.08 Key passes 2.69 2.48 Shots on target 1.31 0.64 Goals 0.41 0.16 Assists 0.62 0.56 Statistics correct as of 16/05/2024

Although GMS sources have been informed that the Brazil international is desperate to stay on Barcelona's books, having completed a switch worth up to £55million close to two years ago, he may be forced to become open-minded about a move due to his current employers' precarious financial situation.

Raphinha is likely to become an option for Premier League clubs when the transfer window reopens, handing admirers a window of opportunity to pounce, but the Blaugrana have made it clear that they will not entertain bids which fall short of £68million after previously rejecting a £51million proposal from an English top flight outfit.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GMS that Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of the 27-year-old, and Barcelona would contemplate cashing in if an interested party formalises their interest as they put preparations in place ahead of another action-packed season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphinha has scored two goals and chalked up an assist over the course of four appearances against Newcastle United during his career

Barcelona Could Sell Raphinha to Create Room for Arrivals

Williams and Silva wanted by Xavi as potential replacement

GMS sources understand that Barcelona have refused to rule out the possibility of offloading Raphinha as his departure would open the door for the La Liga heavyweights to make a move for Athletic Bilbao talisman Nico Williams and Manchester City livewire Bernardo Silva ahead of next season.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes playmaker is on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £207,000-per-week, and getting him off the wage bill will enable his current employers to alleviate some of their financial concerns and potentially give them scope to draft in a replacement during the summer.

Barcelona head coach Xavi has previously described Raphinha as 'one of the best players in the world', highlighting that he is not desperate to sanction his departure from the Spanish outfit's temporary home at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but Newcastle are mulling over whether to lodge a bid.

