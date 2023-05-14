Newcastle United target James Ward-Prowse would fit in well at St James' Park, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old could be on his way out the door at Southampton if they fail to stay in the Premier League.

Southampton news - James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse has been heavily linked with a move away from the Saints ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to 90min, the England international is ready to leave the club, with Southampton set to demand in the region of £50m to part ways with their captain.

The report adds that Newcastle United, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of the Portsmouth-born midfielder.

Ward-Prowse has recently spoken about his future at the Saints with the summer window fast approaching.

He said: "For me, it is about being focused on where we are now and giving my all for the club – which I always have done since I was eight years old. That doesn’t change. What happens beyond that, who knows? I don’t know. I’m just focused on doing everything I can in the next three games to give the club a chance of staying in the Premier League.”

Ward-Prowse came through the academy of the south coast club and is now part of the furniture at St Mary's Stadium, playing over 400 games in a Saints shirt, according to Transfermarkt.

What has Jones said about Ward-Prowse?

Jones has suggested that Ward-Prowse could be a good fit for Newcastle.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Ward-Prowse would actually fit well at Newcastle, in terms of character and also as a footballer. I think it's quite refreshing that Longstaff is missed this much to be honest."

How has Ward-Prowse performed this season?

Ward-Prowse has scored more Premier League goals than any other Southampton midfielder, as per FBref, which speaks volumes about the struggles they've had in front of goal.

The same statistics website shows that Ward-Prowse has also managed more tackles, interceptions, recoveries, key passes, and progressive passes than any other player in the squad, showing his abilities all over the pitch.

The 28-year-old also ranks first in the Saints squad for Sofascore rating in the Premier League.

It's safe to say that Ward-Prowse will be a monumental miss for the club if he is to seek a new challenge in the summer transfer window, but I'm not sure many Saints fans will blame him, especially if they are relegated.