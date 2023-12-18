Highlights Newcastle United have opened discussions over a potential loan move for Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Magpies are facing stiff competition as numerous sides are looking to profit from his limited game time at the Etihad Stadium.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has raised concerns over Phillips completing a mid-season move to Newcastle.

Newcastle United target Kalvin Phillips could find it 'difficult' to break into Eddie Howe's preferred system at St James' Park, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT how it could halt the Manchester City star's attempts to reignite his career.

Although the Magpies got back to winning ways by overcoming 10-man Fulham on Saturday, with Lewis Miley writing his name into the history books by becoming the Tyneside giants' youngest Premier League goalscorer, it has been a testing period.

Having already been forced to contend with Sandro Tonali being handed a lengthy ban which will see him miss the remainder of the season and the opening weeks of the 2024/25 campaign, thanks to breaching betting rules, Newcastle were also eliminated from the Champions League following a defeat at the hands of AC Milan last week.

Newcastle in talks over Phillips deal

Newcastle have entered discussions to sign Phillips on loan when the winter transfer window opens for business next month, according to TEAMtalk, and any potential deal is likely to include an option to make the switch permanent at the end of the season.

The report suggests that Manchester City, who acquired the defensive midfielder in a deal worth up to £45million from boyhood club Leeds United last year, are looking to cash in at the turn of the year after he has struggled to break into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans.

In a major boost for Newcastle, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips is very keen to embark on a fresh challenge at St James' Park, despite being the subject of interest from numerous other clubs.

Kalvin Phillips' record at Manchester City Appearances 30 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It is understood that Juventus are eager to offer a route into Serie A as he aims to rubber-stamp his place in England's squad for Euro 2024, while the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund have also lodged enquiries.

Despite struggling for game time at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City blocked a loan move to Everton during the summer as they made it clear they would only sanction the switch to Goodison Park if a £7.5million fee was put on the table.

Although Guardiola apologised to Phillips for not handing him a Premier League start this term, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach conceded that it will be difficult for the 28-year-old to break into the first XI.

Jacobs believes Phillips could face similar struggles to what he is currently encountering at Manchester City if he heads to Newcastle in the coming weeks as he may not suit Howe's system and will fail to leapfrog fan favourite Bruno Guimaraes in the pecking order.

Although the respected journalist feels the England international is more than capable of making an impact if the Magpies switch their formation to include two defensive midfielders, there are doubts over whether he would thrive on Tyneside.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"At the moment, it's a case of waiting to still see who comes into the January market. I suppose the challenge with Newcastle is that they play a 4-3-3, so it's quite difficult for a central midfielder like Phillips to break into that system under Eddie Howe. That might be a consideration. "If you look at Pep Guardiola's formation, as a 3-4-2-1, you've got two there who are central, and Phillips can slot into that midfield and is comfortable within that system. But if you look at Newcastle United, they are playing a 4-3-3 and, within that, Eddie Howe likes width. In the game against AC Milan last week, it was Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento bombing forwards, and then Lewis Miley got the start with Joelinton. "We know that Joelinton can also play in the front three and be attack-minded. Of course, he scored in that game. The central midfielder was Bruno Guimaraes in that Champions League game, but Kalvin Phillips is not going to displace Bruno Guimaraes."

Guimaraes wanted by Barcelona

Newcastle are at risk of being forced to battle to keep Guimaraes on their books as, according to FootballTransfers, Barcelona could sell Robert Lewandowski in a bid to finance a summer move for the Brazilian.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who sealed a £40million switch from Lyon in January 2022, is furious after the Magpies were knocked out of the Champions League and could be allowed to depart if they fail to qualify for Europe's elite club competition ahead of next season.

Although Guimaraes committed his long-term future to Newcastle by penning a £160,000-per-week contract in October, tying him down to St James' Park until the summer of 2028, his suitors are still sniffing an opportunity to pounce thanks to the agreement including a release clause worth more than £100million.

Related Kalvin Phillips' Newcastle move could rest on 'guarantees' over game time Newcastle United are one of several Premier League sides interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan at St. James' Park.

Reputable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Public Investment Fund were willing to alter their stance on including release clauses in new deals as they were eager to reach an agreement with the 26-year-old.

But Howe will be desperate to retain Guimaraes' services and keep him out of Barcelona's clutches after admitting he is key to his future plans thanks to boasting creative and physical attributes which cannot be matched by his teammates.