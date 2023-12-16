Highlights Newcastle United's pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips may hinge on their ability to guarantee him regular game time at St. James' Park.

The 28-year-old's main priority is earning regular minutes in order to be considered for selection for Gareth Southgate's England squad that will travel to EURO 2024 next June.

Meanwhile, recent rumours have claimed the Magpies are admirers of AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

Newcastle United may struggle to convince Kalvin Phillips to sign for them during the 2024 winter transfer window if they can’t guarantee regular game time, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides the latest on a potential deal at St. James’ Park.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has had to endure somewhat of an injury crisis in the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season, which he may feel contributed to the Tyneside outfit’s exit from the Champions League.

Newcastle could dip into the January market to bolster their ranks heading into the second half of the campaign but will be hamstrung by their need to follow the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. Meanwhile, Howe hopes to see a host of his first-team stars return to match fitness as he aims to secure European football at St. James’ Park for the 2024/25 season.

Newcastle’s midfield crisis

Newcastle have endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign, with injuries and suspensions being the season's tale so far. After a positive start to life on the pitch, the Magpies were flying high in contention for a European finish by mid-autumn. However, things began to turn once injuries and suspensions took their toll, with Sandro Tonali’s ban being the story of Newcastle’s season.

On 26th October, the £55m summer signing was prohibited from competitive action for ten months after breaching FIFA’s rules on gambling. The 23-year-old will miss the remainder of the season and Italy’s EURO 2024 campaign and is due to return to action at the end of August 2024.

Tonali is free to train and play in friendlies and must attend treatment sessions for problem gamblers before giving a series of talks about his experiences as part of a deal with Italian authorities. Injuries and suspension to Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes have meant Howe’s options in the middle of the park have remained thin on the ground, whilst Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock aren’t expected to make a return to the squad until late in December.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Newcastle are considering a move for Manchester City midfielder Phillips in January. The 28-year-old signed at the Etihad Stadium in a deal worth £45m in the summer of 2022 but has been unable to break into Pep Guardiola’s side regularly.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are in talks to sign Phillips on loan from City until the end of the 2023/24 season. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (14th December) that Phillips could be ‘very keen’ on moving to St. James’ Park amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Current Newcastle United absences (15-12-23) Player Injury/issue/suspension Potential return date Sandro Tonali Ten month suspension 31/08/24 Nick Pope Shoulder injury 13/04/24 Harvey Barnes Ankle/Foot injury setback Unknown Jacob Murphy Shoulder injury 30/01/24 Elliot Anderson Lower back injury 26/12/23 Sven Botman Knee injury 23/12/23 Joe Willock Calf/Shin/Heel injury 23/12/23 Kieran Trippier N/A 19/12/23 Javier Manquillo Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury Unknown Matt Targett Thigh injury Unknown Figures according to Premier Injuries

Ben Jacobs on Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle

Jacobs has indicated that Howe’s system could restrict Phillips’ playing time at Newcastle, putting him off a move to St. James’ Park. The journalist claims that the midfielder’s priority is earning minutes to convince Gareth Southgate to select him for the travelling England squad to EURO 2024 next June. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Howe’s system may mean Phillips doesn't get as many starts, especially because Lewis Miley's very liked and Joelinton is one of Newcastle's best players. Longstaff has also been excellent when he's been included in that midfield. So, that might put Phillips off unless Howe can guarantee him minutes. So again, Phillips, if these offers are concrete, needs to understand how much game time he's going to get. If he has to move, his only consideration is finding a second half of the season solution where he plays more, which protects his EURO 2024 place.”

Newcastle ‘admire’ Jose Mourinho

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle continue to admire AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho from afar. The 60-year-old’s contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires in the summer of 2024, with the Portuguese head coach set to consider his options.

It seems premature to immediately link him with the head coach’s job at Newcastle, given Howe has had the unwavering sport of the club’s hierarchy following his successes since his appointment in November 2021. However, Mourinho’s impact on the Premier League has been legendary, having helped secure three top-flight titles for Chelsea over two spells in west London. But the two-time Champions League winner’s spell in charge at Tottenham between 2019 and 2021 resulted in his sacking after failing to secure Champions League football during his time in north London.

Newcastle’s upcoming fixtures

After Fulham’s visit to St. James’ Park on 16th December, Newcastle travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on the 19th. The Magpies remain south when they return to Premier League action at Luton Town on 23rd December before hosting Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. Eddie Howe’s side open 2024 against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool before the Tyne-Wear Derby returns in the FA Cup Third Round on 6th January.