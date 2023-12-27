Highlights Newcastle United and Serie A giants Juventus are the frontrunners in the hunt for Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international has been informed by the reigning Premier League champions that he is free to move onto pastures new during the January transfer window.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes Phillips could be a shrewd addition to the Newcastle squad as they aim to recover from the setback of being eliminated from the Champions League earlier this month.

Newcastle United luring Kalvin Phillips to St James' Park 'might be ideal' during the January transfer window, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why striking a deal with Manchester City is not a certainty.

Although the England international joined the reigning Premier League champions in a deal worth up to £45million from boyhood club Leeds United last year, he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans.

It has led to Magpies chief Eddie Howe setting his sights on landing Phillips as he seeks a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who will be forced to remain on the sidelines until the early stages of next season after breaching betting regulations.

Magpies at front of queue for Phillips

Newcastle and Serie A heavyweights Juventus are leading the race to acquire Phillips' services next month, according to Football Insider, after he has been informed that he is free to embark on a fresh challenge away from Manchester City.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder - who has been restricted to less than 100 minutes of Premier League action this season - is more likely to leave the Etihad Stadium on loan rather than permanently, but suitors will still have to fork out a hefty fee and pay his wages.

Phillips' £150,000-per-week contract still has more than four-and-a-half years to run, putting Manchester City in a strong negotiating position, and stumping up the entirety of his salary package would result in him immediately becoming Newcastle's second-highest earner.

Newcastle United's highest earners Bruno Guimaraes £160,000-per-week Alexander Isak £120,000-per-week Kieran Trippier £120,000-per-week Matt Targett £100,000-per-week Sven Botman £90,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 27/12/2023

It is understood that Juventus have attempted to steal a march on Newcastle by opening talks with the Sky Blues over a loan deal which includes an option to make the England international's switch permanent, but his current employers are keen for the long-term agreement to become mandatory.

The Magpies are facing further competition from Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund after the quintet have lodging enquiries over Phillips' availability, but they have been boosted in their pursuit.

That is because transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old is very keen on sealing a switch to St James' Park despite having numerous options available to him ahead of the fast-approaching January window.

Jacobs believes Phillips could be a shrewd addition to Newcastle's squad if they are able to negotiate a short-term loan which includes an option to retain his services on a permanent basis as they prepare to open discussions with Manchester City.

But the respected journalist is confident that the out-of-favour Yorkshireman will have plenty of alternative destinations overseas and in the Premier League, meaning Howe may have his work cut out as he looks to win the race for an agreement.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"If they could get Kalvin Phillips on a short-term loan with an option to buy, it might be ideal. It would provide them with depth and a quality player. Phillips would get minutes as well, so it all sounds very neat when it comes to moving from Manchester City to Newcastle. "Eddie Howe would likely give him game time. From there, he would be in a very strong position as far as Euro 2024 is concerned. "But I would wait on Phillips because I don't think that he is going to be short of suitors. I also don't think that those suitors are only going to come from the Premier League, so it's not a done deal with anybody."

Newcastle set sights on raiding Salernitana

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has scouted Salernitana trio Lorenzo Pirola, Lassana Coulibaly and Boulaye Dia, according to reputable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, after they have been added to Howe's list of January targets.

The Italian reporter suggests the 52-year-old, who headed to Tyneside after the Magpies reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his contractual obligations last year, was in the stands as the Serie A side went head-to-head with AC Milan earlier this month.

Ashworth was sent overseas to gather intel on Salernitana's key men ahead of entering talks with Howe over who is at the forefront of their transfer plans as they aim to recover from exiting the Champions League during the group stage.

Related Newcastle now 'braced' for Man Utd offer for Dan Ashworth Newcastle United are expecting Premier League rivals Manchester United to test their resolve over sporting director Dan Ashworth

Dia has been identified as an option to provide Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson with competition in the final third of the pitch after he has found the back of the net 70 times over the course of his senior club career.

Pirola has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Salernitana this season, with the central defender missing just two Serie A fixtures, while midfielder Coulibaly would add further depth in the middle of the park.