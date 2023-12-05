Highlights Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Kalvin Phillips, as the England international considers them his top choice.

Phillips has struggled for regular minutes at Manchester City and is keen to play regularly ahead of the international tournament next summer.

Newcastle face competition from several clubs and may need to consider alternative midfield targets if a deal with Phillips is not possible, with three Premier League options potentially on their shortlist.

Newcastle United could prioritise signing a central midfielder in the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the Magpies are leading the race to secure Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, with the England international considering Eddie Howe's side his top choice.

Sandro Tonali was recently banned from football for breaching betting regulations, meaning he won't be able to feature for the North East club until next season. As a result, Howe and his recruitment team could be looking to bring in another body in the middle of the park.

Newcastle have injury troubles all throughout their squad, so it could be a busy window as they prepare for the second half of the campaign. However, after spending significantly since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took over the club, they will have to start being careful with their spending due to financial rules.

Newcastle face competition for Kalvin Phillips

Phillips signed for Manchester City for a fee of £45m from Leeds United, but it hasn't quite worked out for him so far. The Yorkshire-born midfielder is competing with Rodri for a space in the City midfield, so it's been difficult for him to find regular minutes in the side. When given the opportunity, Phillips hasn't been able to stake his claim and a move in January could now be on the cards.

Kalvin Phillips - vs current Man City Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.27 =21st Minutes 98 19th Shots per game 0.5 15th Pass success rate 89.7% 11th Tackles per game 0.8 =12th Interceptions per game 0.5 =7th Stats according to WhoScored

It's understood that Newcastle are interested in securing the signature of Phillips, but they currently face competition from Juventus, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and West Ham United. With an international tournament coming up next summer, the most important thing for Phillips is to be playing regularly. It's clear by now that Pep Guardiola isn't going to be able to offer him that, but some of the clubs who are keen on acquiring his services will be able to.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal between Newcastle and Phillips is now 'one to watch', with a loan move potentially benefiting all parties. Phillips could become a key player under Howe due to their availability issues, giving him a better chance of being named in the squad when Gareth Southgate makes his decision closer to Euro 2024.

Jones has suggested that he's led to believe that Newcastle is Phillip's top choice as we head towards the January transfer window. The journalist adds that a move to a club like Juventus might not suit him at the moment as he would need time to settle into a new country, when the reality is, he desperately needs to hit the ground running. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I'm led to believe that Newcastle is the top choice for him at this moment in time. I think that a lot of it makes sense to him and I think that staying within the Premier League is preferable to him right now rather than going abroad. Obviously, if you're given the option to go and sign for Juventus, that's a pretty difficult thing to turn down because it might never come again, it's a fantastic experience. But in terms of fitting into that halfway through a season, moving to a new country, learning the language, understanding the philosophy and the culture of the club. Juventus are going to be in a title race themselves this season, but it's a very difficult title race and there is a huge pressure on them to keep pace with Inter Milan this season, who look like being the best team in that division. Kalvin Phillips will just want to get games again and make sure that he's in that Euros squad, and from his point of view, Newcastle just seems a much safer bet than Juventus."

Eddie Howe has other targets

Despite Phillips potentially preferring a move to Newcastle, Howe and his recruitment team will have to produce a list of alternatives in case a deal isn't possible. The Athletic ran a report shortly after it had emerged that Tonalli wouldn't be available, discussing potential targets that the Magpies have in mind to replace him.

Everton's Amadou Onana is a possible option for Newcastle, and with the current financial situation at Goodison Park, the Toffees could be forced into a sale. Joao Palinha of Fulham is a slightly more unrealistic target that the report mentions, with the capital club likely to demand a hefty fee to allow him to depart. Newcastle are also long-term admirers of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, but the Scottish international has made his way back into the starting XI of late.