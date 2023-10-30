Highlights Newcastle United are among a host of clubs to have earmarked Kalvin Phillips as a winter target amid his Manchester City struggles.

The England international is increasingly likely to walk away from the reigning Premier League champions in January.

Newcastle have not been put off by Manchester City increasing their demands for Phillips ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

Newcastle United have been boosted in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips as there is a 'strong chance' of him leaving Manchester City in January, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT another Premier League club has dropped out of the race for the England international's signature to increase the likelihood of a switch to St James' Park.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been forced to contend with the news that he will be unable to call upon Sandro Tonali for 10 months after he was banned for breaching betting regulations, which comes just a matter of months after his £60million move from AC Milan was rubber-stamped.

The Italy international's suspension has led to Newcastle pinpointing the acquisition of a new central midfielder as their top priority heading into the winter transfer window.

Newcastle not frightened off by Phillips' price tag

Newcastle are among the clubs to have turned their attentions towards landing Phillips midway through the season, according to the Mirror, and they will have no issues meeting the £50million price tag slapped on him by Manchester City.

The report suggests the reigning Premier League champions have increased their summer demands of £40million for the defensive midfielder, despite being restricted to just 70 minutes of Premier League action this term, as they are aware of Liverpool, Juventus, West Ham United and Aston Villa also circling.

It is understood that Newcastle will consider attempting to strike a loan agreement with Manchester City after it has emerged that Phillips is open to embarking on a fresh challenge during the winter window as he aims to boost his hopes of being included in England's squad for Euro 2024.

How Kalvin Phillips could become the third most expensive signing in Newcastle United's history Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) £63m Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) £60m Anthony Gordon (Everton) £45m Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon) £42m Joelinton (Hoffenheim) £40m Tino Livramento (Southampton) £40m All figures according to FootballTransfers

The 27-year-old and his current employers are considering a January exit to be very likely at this stage, with him planning to become one of the first names on the team sheet in new surroundings after seeing his path into the forefront of Citizens chief Pep Guardiola's plans blocked.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips will put off making a final decision over his future until the final days of December as he is aware that it will be difficult to ever be part of such a talented squad if he leaves Manchester City.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is understood to be an admirer and keen to beat Newcastle to the former Leeds United man's signature, while a loan to Bayern Munich has been mooted and Everton are keeping tabs on his situation.

Jacobs believes Newcastle's preference would be to seal a loan arrival as they look to fill the void left by Tonali during the fast-approaching January transfer window.

The respected journalist understands Phillips is increasingly likely to head through the Manchester City exit door and, having seen long-term admirers West Ham bolster their midfield during the summer, that could allow the Magpies to pounce.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"They will want to be careful not to replace Tonali in a way where, in these 10 months, he falls down the pecking order. That is why a loan might be a solution. "We hear a lot of talk about Kalvin Phillips and Newcastle. There is a strong chance that Kalvin Phillips leaves Manchester City in January. The player started the season fully intent on fighting for his place at Manchester City, but I think that there is a growing acceptance now from all parties that he might leave. "I've said many times before that Newcastle are one of the clubs tracking him. West Ham have looked in the past as well, but they were able to eventually bring in a flurry of midfielders off the back of selling Declan Rice."

Newcastle eye £47m star as Phillips alternative

Newcastle have set their sights on landing Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, according to The Sun, with Howe stepping up his January plans following confirmation of Tonali's long-term ban.

The report suggests the Magpies are exploring a loan move for the Portugal international, who already has 177 Premier League appearances to his name thanks to a lengthy spell on Wolverhampton Wanderers' books, and they could benefit from his current employers also being owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Newcastle's interest comes only a matter of months after Neves took advantage of the riches on offer in the Middle East by sealing a £47million switch to Al-Hilal from Wolves.

But he is not the only Phillips alternative that the Magpies have identified as Manchester United's Scott McTominay, Everton midfield enforcer Amadou Onana and Joao Palhinha, of Fulham, are also on Newcastle's radar as they assess their options.