Highlights Newcastle United target Kalvin Phillips is keen to remain in the Premier League if he seals an exit from Manchester City next month.

The England international has made a decision despite also gaining interest from the likes of Juventus and Borussia Dortmund overseas.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has called on Newcastle to head to the negotiating table quickly if they want to win the race for Phillips' signature.

Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips as the Manchester City star 'would prefer to stay in the Premier League', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT when Magpies boss Eddie Howe will need to make his move to bring him to St James' Park.

The Tyneside giants are in the market for fresh options in the middle of the park after Sandro Tonali was handed a lengthy ban which will see him miss the remainder of the season and the opening weeks of the 2024/25 campaign thanks to breaching gambling regulations.

Although Lewis Miley made history during the win over 10-man Fulham last weekend by becoming Newcastle's youngest Premier League goalscorer, Howe will have the opportunity to draft in reinforcements next month as he aims to recover from the blow of being knocked out of the Champions League.

Serie A title-chasers aim to beat Newcastle to Phillips

Juventus have attempted to steal a march on Newcastle by opening talks with Manchester City over a loan deal which includes an option to make Phillips' switch permanent, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, but the reigning Premier League champions are keen for the long-term agreement to become mandatory.

In a potential blow for Howe, the Italian journalist suggests the defensive midfielder - who has been restricted to just 89 minutes of Premier League action this season - is open to the idea of challenging for the Serie A title at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus have made their move after Newcastle had already entered discussions to sign Phillips on loan, with a possible switch to Tyneside expected to include an option to buy, but Manchester City would prefer to cash in after he has failed to break into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans.

Kalvin Phillips' season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2020/21 29 1 2 10 0 2021/22 20 0 1 4 0 2022/23 12 0 0 1 0 2023/24 4 0 0 0 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 20/12/2023

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international will only entertain joining the Magpies if he is given assurances over game time as he looks to seal a spot in his country's Euro 2024 squad.

Phillips has a number of alternative options as the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund have lodged enquiries ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business in the coming weeks.

Despite being starved of regular action at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City blocked a loan move to Everton during the summer as they made it clear they would only sanction the switch to Goodison Park if a £7.5million fee was put on the table.

Although Guardiola apologised to Phillips for not handing him a Premier League start this term, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach conceded that it will be difficult for Phillips to break into the first XI.

In a boost for Newcastle, Jones understands that Phillips would prefer to remain in the Premier League instead of embarking on a fresh challenge overseas if he brings the curtain down on his Manchester City career next month.

The reputable journalist believes the Magpies will have to make their move for the 28-year-old, who joined the Citizens in a £45million deal from boyhood club Leeds United less than 18 months ago, imminently if they want to win the race for his signature.

When asked about how likely Manchester City are to allow Phillips to join Juventus on a temporary basis before potentially turning it into a long-term agreement, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"While the loan side of it might be possible, I'm not sure that the permanent side would. That probably wouldn't be the case within the Premier League when you consider top sides like Newcastle, West Ham and maybe even Tottenham coming in for Kalvin Phillips. "I also think Kalvin Phillips, from what I was told, would prefer to stay in the Premier League, if possible. But, obviously, Juventus is a big pull. There are not many players who are English that have ever gone and played in Serie A for Juventus, especially in a moment when they're going to try and chase down a Scudetto. "It's something for him to seriously consider but, if Newcastle want to get him, they are going to have to make their move pretty soon."

Ashworth courted by Man United

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is wanted by incoming Manchester United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to the Manchester Evening News, meaning the Public Investment Fund may have a battle on their hands as they aim to retain his services.

The report suggests the INEOS chief executive, who has agreed to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils after lengthy negotiations, wants the 52-year-old to oversee the running of the football side while director John Murtough remains in his current position at Old Trafford.

It is understood that Ashworth is increasingly likely to head to Manchester United as he has links to Sir Dave Brailsford and is highly-rated by Ratcliffe's team as they prepare to complete a £1.25billion investment.

The former England director of development has played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role since Newcastle reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his contractual obligations last year.