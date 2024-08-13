Highlights Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is open to offloading Kieran Trippier if the England international makes it clear that he wants a fresh challenge.

The 33-year-old is at risk of leaving the Magpies as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Trippier will be allowed to quit St James' Park before the deadline even if he is involved in the opening stages of the campaign.

Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier may have entered the final weeks of his St James' Park career as head coach Eddie Howe has refused to rule out the possibility of sanctioning his departure during the final stages of the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies pocketed £65million when they were forced to offload Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively, amid fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and further exits could be on the cards ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Having been installed as Newcastle's new sporting director following Dan Ashworth's move to Manchester United, Paul Mitchell has been overseeing the Tyneside giants' recruitment drive and will also be heavily involved in negotiations if admirers look to land members of Howe's current squad.

Howe Not Poised to Block Trippier Departure

Magpies chief will allow right-back to quit if he wants switch

A final decision has not been made on Trippier's future at Newcastle, according to GMS sources, and there is an increasing expectation that Howe would refuse to stand in the England international's way if he is the subject of interest from a club he is eager to join ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline.

The right-back has been on the Magpies' books since January 2022, when he sealed a £12million switch from Atletico Madrid to become the first signing since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund completed a takeover, and he has remained one of the first names on the team sheet when available.

Although it has seemed likely that Trippier will remain at St James' Park, insiders have informed GMS sources that staying on Newcastle's books is not a foregone conclusion as a deal could be negotiated during the final stages of the summer window due to the likes of Timo Livramento already providing cover.

Kieran Trippier's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Tino Livramento Kieran Trippier Tino Livramento Pass completion percentage 74.4 78.9 Shot-creating actions 4.01 2.03 Clearances 2.48 2.39 Key passes 2.39 0.81 Tackles 2.33 2.01 Assists 0.22 0.03 Statistics correct as of 13/08/2024

The 33-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week on Tyneside, and the Magpies are aware that they are in danger of seeing him walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming campaign if they do not cash in or tie him down to fresh terms.

Premier League rivals West Ham United have been linked with Trippier, but GMS sources have learned that the east Londoners are not on course to test Newcastle's resolve with a formal bid after succeeding in finalising a deal to land Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United on Tuesday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Trippier has made 179 appearances over the course of his Premier League career, chalking up 35 assists and six goals along the way

Trippier Could Leave in Final Days of Window

England international may seal move during early stages of season

GMS sources have been told that Trippier could rubber-stamp a late move away from Newcastle during the final days of the transfer window, meaning that it is not a formality that he will remain in his current surroundings if he is included in the starting line-up for the clash with newly-promoted Southampton on Saturday.

Although Howe would prefer to have a settled squad for the opening day of the new season, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley man may have potential exit routes open up towards the end of the month, when there is a possibility that he has already added to his 92 appearances for the Magpies.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS that Newcastle are confident that Livramento is Trippier's long-term successor on the right-hand side of their backline, meaning they will not need to dip into the transfer market for a direct replacement, but they still value his presence on and off the pitch.

