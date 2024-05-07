Highlights Newcastle United teenager Lewis Hall is being eyed by Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmund ahead of the transfer window reopening.

The German giants have been put on red alert thanks to the loanee's lack of game time ahead of his switch from Chelsea being made permanent.

Hall could be allowed to head overseas if Newcastle chief Eddie Howe decides Hall does not feature at the forefront of his plans for next season.

Newcastle United star Lewis Hall could be in line to make a quickfire departure from St James' Park as he has emerged as a summer target for Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmund ahead of the transfer window reopening for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The left-back is set to join the Magpies on a permanent deal worth up to £35million, after his initial loan switch from Premier League rivals Chelsea included an obligation to buy, but he has struggled to secure regular game time since heading to Tyneside to link-up with Eddie Howe's charges.

Hall has been restricted to just 697 minutes of action in all competitions following his arrival, and he has worked his way onto Dortmund's radar as the Newcastle coaching staff and members of the hierarchy, including Amanda Staveley, make plans to freshen up the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Hall Pinpointed as Possible Summer Addition for Dortmund

German heavyweights monitoring teenager's situation at St James' Park

Hall has been earmarked as a potential target for Dortmund, according to GMS sources, and they are considering whether to offer a route to the Bundesliga for the first time in his career despite Edin Terzic's side still challenging for a place in the Champions League final.

It is understood that the German heavyweights are monitoring the 19-year-old's situation as they have been made aware that it is unclear what the future holds at St James' Park, despite Howe describing him as 'really talented' and being in line to be tied down to a permanent contract at the end of the season.

GMS sources have been informed that Hall is not in a position to embark on another loan spell with a Premier League rival for the 2024/25 campaign, so Newcastle will consider allowing him to head overseas if they cannot find room for him in the regular starting line-up thanks to competition from the likes of Dan Burn.

Lewis Hall's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Dan Burn Lewis Hall Dan Burn Percentage of dribblers tackled 61.9 39.7 Passes into the final third 4.56 2.09 Tackles 4.04 2.09 Blocks 2.28 1.79 Interceptions 1.40 1.32 Shots 1.05 0.73 Statistics correct as of 07/05/2024

However, the England under-20 international impressed as the Magpies kept their quest for a European qualification spot on track by putting strugglers Burnley to the sword at Turf Moor last weekend, resulting in Howe stopping short of making a final decision on whether to sanction a temporary exit.

GMS sources recently revealed that domestic rivals Crystal Palace are interested in Hall, with boss Oliver Glasner keen to draft in reinforcements ahead of his first full season in the Selhurst Park dugout, but a quickfire return to the capital does not appear to be on the cards at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis Hall posted his joint-highest number of tackles in a Premier League appearance this campaign by registering four during Newcastle United's 4-1 win over Burnley last weekend, while he also recorded a season-high three interceptions

Bundesliga Giants More Interested in Hall if Maatsen Departs

Champions League semi-finalists want to avoid being left short of options

GMS sources have been told that Dortmund's eagerness to lure Hall to Signal Iduna Park will rise if they are unable to sign current loanee Ian Maatsen on a permanent basis from Chelsea in the summer as they do not want to be short of options on the left-hand side of their backline.

Die Borussen are keen to keep the Dutchman after he has racked up four goal contributions in 19 appearances and played a crucial role in their run to the Champions League semi-finals, but they are aware that they need to hold negotiations with his parent club and his price tag may have increased thanks to his performances in new surroundings.

GMS sources understand that Chelsea will speak with Maatsen in the summer, in a bid to discover whether he is interested in fighting for his place at Stamford Bridge, and it has led to Dortmund deciding that Hall could fit the bill if they are forced to turn to an alternative target in the coming weeks.

Terzic has refused to rule out the possibility of making a move for the Newcastle teenager even if he succeeds in striking an agreement with Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino for Maatsen as there is a belief that he is capable of making an impact in midfield and has plenty of room for growth.

Dortmund have shown that they are willing to take a chance on talent that is struggling to establish themselves in the Premier League, with Jadon Sancho also making the temporary switch from Manchester United during the early stages of 2024, and Hall is among those they are considering swooping in for.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored