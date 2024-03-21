Highlights Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Fraser are in line to be among the names to leave St James' Park ahead of next season.

The Magpies will be forced to sanction outgoings due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes that Lascelles may be on the move despite Newcastle triggering a 12-month contract extension.

Newcastle United 'will be open to offers' for Jamaal Lascelles despite extending his contract a matter of months ahead of the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Ryan Fraser could also seal a permanent exit from St James' Park after spending the season on loan with Southampton.

Magpies chief executive Darren Eales has conceded that outgoings will need to be sanctioned due to being in danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, resulting in head coach Eddie Howe's squad potentially getting a makeover ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who completed a takeover of Newcastle thanks to reaching a £305million agreement with then-owner Mike Ashley in October 2021, are overseeing plans after failing to challenge for Champions League qualification during an underwhelming season.

Howe Wants to Keep Lascelles Leadership Qualities Despite Spending Issues

Howe is hopeful of retaining Lascelles' services heading into next season after choosing to trigger a 12-month extension written into the central defender's contract earlier this month, according to the Northern Echo, but Newcastle are aware that suitors could test their resolve when the transfer window reopens.

The report suggests that the Magpies captain, who has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term, has remained influential on and off the pitch despite Besiktas attempting to turn his head and lure him away from St James' Park during the early stages of 2024.

It is understood that the Turkish giants pinpointed Lascelles as a target after noticing him fall behind Sven Botman and Fabian Schar in the pecking order at the heart of Newcastle's backline, but they were unable to get a deal over the line despite having the opportunity to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement prior to his one-year extension.

Jamaal Lascelles' statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Sven Botman and Fabian Schar this season Jamaal Lascelles Sven Botman Fabian Schar Pass completion percentage 86.6 90.6 83.6 Percentage of dribblers tackled 60.0 61.5 43.3 Clearances 3.56 3.99 3.76 Blocks 1.44 1.31 1.48 Tackles 1.19 1.31 1.11 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

Although transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle were open to cashing in on Lascelles during the final days of the winter window, proposals failed to meet their expectations ahead of the deadline and he ended up remaining on Tyneside for the remainder of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Fraser has admitted that he wants to extend his stay at Southampton after joining the Championship promotion-chasers on an initial season-long loan in August, with him pushing to rubber-stamp the switch to the south coast due to being desperate for regular game time having fallen out of favour on Tyneside.

The 29-year-old Scotland international, who is on a contract worth in the region of £70,000-per-week, has played a vital role in Russell Martin's Saints being in the hunt to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after going through the setback of suffering relegation last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Having also enjoyed a productive spell under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, Ryan Fraser has made 237 appearances under the Newcastle United boss' tutelage, racking up 26 goals and 36 assists along the way

Ben Jacobs - Magpies Could be Forced to Sell Lascelles and Fraser

Jacobs believes that Newcastle will be open to offloading Lascelles when the transfer window reopens in the summer as their final Premier League position could result in Howe being forced to part ways with the £55,000-per-week earner despite being eager to retain his leadership skills.

The respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of Fraser joining the 30-year-old in heading through the exit door, while the likes of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes could also be the subject of offers after being targeted in January.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Newcastle will be looking at outgoings in the summer. Lascelles is very well-liked and offers leadership off the field as well, so I don't think they've renewed his contract only to sell him. "But, depending on where Newcastle finish in the Premier League, I think their hand may be forced a little bit, so they will be open to offers. "Ryan Fraser is another name that could depart. I think we could also come back to the names that were mentioned in January, as far as outgoings are concerned, for Newcastle."

Newcastle Concerned Isak Could Leave in Summer

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Newcastle are fearful of Alexander Isak gaining extensive interest during the summer, and Arsenal are the most likely suitors to test their resolve as Gunners chief Mikel Arteta is seeking an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah following another Premier League title challenge.

It is understood that the north Londoners are long-term admirers of the Sweden international, having attempted to beat the Magpies to his signature when he left Real Sociedad in August 2022, but they have stopped short of making a formal approach despite having concrete interest in luring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Although Arsenal are lining up a push to sign Isak in a deal worth up to £80million, their summer target has shown no indication of wanting to leave Newcastle, which will give Howe hope of being able to fend off interest from the capital and keep him among his options heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

