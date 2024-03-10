Highlights Newcastle United could be an attractive option for AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly when his contract expires this summer.

The Magpies are looking to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

Eddie Howe's side have also been linked with moves for Arsenal duo Aaron Ramsdale and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Newcastle United could be an attractive option for AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly during the 2024 summer transfer window, as Ben Jacobs assesses when the St. James’ Park outfit could “firm up” their plans for the market.

Eddie Howe has faced a challenging 2023/24 campaign with the Magpies, navigating through an injury and suspension crisis that has hit his squad hard during the winter months of the season.

The Magpies are still in the race to secure European football on Tyneside next term. Still, their chances of a consecutive Champions League campaign have diminished following inconsistent mid-season form. Kelly has impressed for Bournemouth throughout the current season and will be assessing his options ahead of the summer window when his contract at the Vitality Stadium expires.

Kelly linked with a move to Newcastle ahead of summer window

Following a problematic season riddled with injuries and suspensions, Howe hopes the Saudi Public Investment Fund will support him in building and expanding his squad ahead of the 2024/25 season. Newcastle have struggled with the absences of several critical players throughout the campaign, including Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, and Callum Wilson.

The Magpies are still in the race to qualify for next season’s Europa League or Europa Conference League, but the chances of bringing Champions League football back to St. James’ Park are remote. Building and expanding their squad depth will be crucial to Howe’s chances of competing on all fronts next term, should continental football return to Tyneside for the second consecutive season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle have spent just over £375m on transfers since PIF's takeover at St. James' Park in October 2021.

According to reports, Newcastle are set to beat Liverpool to the appointment of Richard Hughes as sporting director, who will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season. Unsurprisingly, the North East outfit’s interest in the Cherries honcho comes simultaneously as links to a move to Lloyd Kelly.

According to The Daily Mail, the Magpies are eyeing up a deal for the 25-year-old, who will become a free agent when his contract at the Vitality Stadium expires this summer. Talks with Kelly’s camp are continuing in the background, whose signing would represent an intelligent acquisition given Newcastle’s concerns over their compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The report states that AC Milan and Inter are interested in the £30,000 per week earner and clubs from Germany.

Lloyd Kelly - stats vs centre-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Shot-creating actions 1.21 85 Progressive carries 0.92 76 Progressive passes received 1.00 93 Tackles 1.67 67 Interceptions 0.84 20 Blocks 1.17 37 Clearances 3.89 53 Aerial duels won 1.38 13

Ben Jacobs - Kelly would represent ‘a budget option’ for Newcastle

Jacobs suggests that Newcastle’s potential signing of Kelly would represent a “budget option” for the Magpies but admits nothing is set in stone regarding a deal. The journalist hints that the North East outfit must assess their financial capabilities before the upcoming transfer window. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Regarding Kelly, I think he would offer a budget option for Newcastle and could be a direction that the club moves in. I don't think there's anything set in stone at this point. But I know Kelly would be open to moving to a club like Newcastle. At this stage, I think it's more about Newcastle understanding what they can and can't do financially. That might mean waiting until a little bit later in the season to determine what kind of European football income, if any, is coming in, and then they’ll be able to firm up their summer plans.”

Newcastle transfer news, including Aaron Ramsdale claim

Newcastle were one of several clubs unable to make any additions during the 2024 winter transfer window for fear of breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. However, the Magpies could look to the summer market and consider their options, with more European football potentially on the horizon.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th March) that Newcastle and Chelsea have a ‘level of interest’ in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The 25-year-old has been dropped to the Gunners bench after the 13-time English champions signed Brentford stopper David Raya during the 2023 summer transfer window. Ramsdale will be eager to play regular first-team football again to enhance his chances of swooping the No. 1 shirt off England’s current first-choice, Jordan Pickford.

Meanwhile, FootballTransfers has reported that Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has become a target for Newcastle and Bayern Munich. The north London outfit have set a €45m (£38.4m) asking price for the 27-year-old, who has struggled with injuries and form in his second season at the Emirates Stadium. Newcastle return to Premier League action on 11th March when they take on Chelsea, hoping to secure a vital three points in the race for European football.

All statistics according to FBref and FootballTransfers , correct as of 08-03-24.