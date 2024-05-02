Highlights Newcastle are eyeing Lloyd Kelly ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Bournemouth defender is out of contract at the end of the season.

Kelly is also attracting interest from Tottenham and clubs in Italy and Germany.

Newcastle United could be in the market for a new defender when the summer transfer window opens later this year, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Magpies are interested in Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly.

It's been an inconsistent campaign for Newcastle, who have failed to progress from their impressive season previously. The North East outfit qualified for the Champions League last term, but they are now likely to have to settle for a Europa League spot.

Injuries have undoubtedly hampered their progression, with a host of different fitness problems at the back being a major issue for Eddie Howe. Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have both recently underwent surgery, so they're in a race to be fit in time for the new season.

Newcastle Interested in Lloyd Kelly Alongside Tosin

Howe looking at free-agent opportunities

Writing in his Daily Briefing on Thursday morning, Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that Bournemouth's Kelly is someone that Newcastle are interested in. The Magpies are also keen on Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, but nothing is signed or agreed for him to move to St James' Park...

"We’re now hearing reports of a done deal for Adarabioyo to join Newcastle, but my understanding is that the race is still open. Newcastle have an interest in the player, but nothing is signed or agreed for him to join the Magpies. He is one of the players on their list, and for sure they will look at free-agent opportunities, with Lloyd Kelly at Bournemouth absolutely another target they’re looking at."

With Kelly out of contract at the end of the campaign, the Bournemouth defender will have the pick of a host of clubs in the summer transfer window. The English centre-back, who can also play on the left-hand side of defence, rejected a new deal from The Cherries earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see where Howe is planning on utilising Kelly in his side, but he’s certainly going to be a useful option due to his versatility if they can secure his signature. The Magpies might want to take the next steps in the race to convince him to sign on the dotted line, as multiple clubs will likely want to make a move if he’s available for nothing.

Kelly, who has been previously labelled as 'incredible' by former Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil, clearly wants to move on in the summer after rejecting Bournemouth's contract proposals, and waiting to become a free agent is a smart move, allowing a host of clubs to show their interest.

Newcastle to Face Competition for Kelly

Spurs are one of the sides keen

According to a report from Football Insider back in February, Tottenham Hotspur saw a bid of £20m rejected for Kelly last summer. The report adds that AC Milan, Juventus, and several clubs in Germany are also interested, but the Cherries failed to secure a fee for him in January.

With Kelly now edging closer to becoming a free agent, unless Andoni Iraola and his team can convince him to sign on the dotted line, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a significant number of clubs all battling to sign him in the summer transfer window.