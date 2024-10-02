Newcastle United have been linked with a move to sign Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche in recent days, as Eddie Howe looks to add top young talent to his ever-improving squad - but Fabrizio Romano states that the earliest a move will happen is next summer, with the 22-year-old set to stay in Ligue 1 for the rest of the season.

The Magpies only bought Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy, Miodgras Pivas and William Osula in the summer transfer window, whilst the obligation-to-buy for Lewis Hall's loan from Chelsea went through.

However, Newcastle's outings saw homegrown star Elliot Anderson depart for Nottingham Forest, youngster Yankuba Minteh join Brighton and long-serving winger Ryan Fraser leave for Southampton. Next summer will likely see more movement after they had to comply with PSR rules this summer, which led to the unwanted sales of Anderson and Minteh to their fellow Premier League outfits. But one star they could make a move for is Akliouche - though Romano believes that any deal would occur next summer at a push.

Romano: Newcastle Akliouche Move 'Won't Happen' in January

The Frenchman looks set to remain at Monaco this winter

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano stated that although there was no information on Newcastle's pursuit of Akliouche on his behalf, the youngster would not be joining the Magpies in the winter months - though he didn't rule out a summer move by stating that 'we will see' on any developments involving the young midfielder. Romano said:

"I don't have information on Newcastle actively working to sign Maghnes Akliouche or starting any sort of negotiation. "It's definitely too early to understand what's gonna happen next summer. For January, no movement is expected and it’s understood that he will stay at Monaco. "In the summer, we will see; but at the moment nothing to report."

At just 22 years of age, Akliouche, who has been described as a "magician", already has 52 Ligue 1 appearances for the Monegasque side, scoring seven goals in the process - all of which came last season.

Maghnes Akliouche's Ligue 1 statistics - Monaco squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 5th Goals 7 =3rd Assists 5 =4th Shots Per Game 1.3 7th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =2nd Match rating 6.87 =11th

Tricky, able to play on the right wing and in the centre of midfield as a playmaking option and with years on his side, Akliouche would be an inspired signing for the Magpies if they can get a deal over the line.

Newcastle are likely to be looking for attacking reinforcements in 2025 with Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson both expected to move on either in January or in the summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Akliouche Would Bolster Newcastle's Ranks

The winger has been in fine form for Monaco

Akliouche did sign a four-year contract extension in the summer, keeping him at the club until 2028, and so Newcastle may have to pay top bucks to sign him - though another season in the French top-flight may do the club the world of good.

Already racking up 13 appearances for the French youth teams, Akliouche has four goals in those appearances - whilst he also has 10 appearances for France's Olympic side, scoring two goals in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Akliouche grew up in the Torcy academy - which has also produced Paul Pogba and Jeff-Reine Adelaide.

It's the sort of young, money-savvy signing that would suit the Magpies down to the ground in their quest to introduce young talent to the club on a permanent basis, and at the age of 22, he also boasts a strong assist record.

Akliouche would rival Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy on the right-hand side of the attack whilst also providing much needed flair and creativity in the middle of the park if the Tyneside outfit were struggling to break teams down in their quest for Champions League football.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-10-24.