Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is in serious danger of being forced to contend with Miguel Almiron sealing his St James' Park departure after the transfer window slams shut as big-spending Saudi Arabian sides have an extended period in which to complete their business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies have already recouped a significant amount of cash ahead of getting their campaign underway against Southampton on Saturday, with the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh exiting for a combined total of £65million due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

William Osula became Newcastle's latest arrival when he completed a switch worth an initial £10million from Sheffield United last week, with sporting director Paul Mitchell leading the recruitment drive, but there is still time for further alterations to be made to the Tyneside giants' squad.

Almiron Admirers are Playing Waiting Game

Saudi Arabia switch could be on cards in September or October

Saudi Pro League dealmakers are poised to attempt to sign Almiron if it becomes clear in the opening weeks of the season that he is not at the forefront of Newcastle's plans, according to GMS sources, and they could lodge a formal offer after the Premier League's deadline on August 30.

The winger made 45 appearances for the Magpies last term, contributing five goals and three assists along the way, but there are serious doubts over whether he is in line to secure a significant amount of game time in the upcoming campaign if he remains in his current surroundings instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

GMS sources have been informed that Saudi Arabia is Almiron's most likely destination if he quits Newcastle after a move to Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC collapsed earlier this month, and his Middle Eastern admirers have plenty of time to head to the negotiating table as their transfer window will remain open until October 6.

Miguel Almiron's season-by-season Premier League record Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2023/24 33 3 1 2 0 2022/23 34 11 2 2 0 2021/22 30 1 0 2 0 2020/21 34 4 1 3 0 2019/20 36 4 2 5 0 2018/19 10 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 16/08/2024

The Paraguay international only has two years remaining on his St James' Park contract, which allows him to pocket £60,000-per-week and includes a release clause worth £60million, and the Magpies are aware that his value will decrease if he is allowed to enter the final 12 months of his agreement.

Saudi Arabian admirers are preparing to keep tabs on Almiron during the early stages of the campaign, GMS sources have learned, and they are seriously considering waiting until September or October to test Newcastle's resolve as they are sensing an opportunity to save money if they remain patient.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Miguel Almiron registered 12 shots during the Champions League group stage last season, but the only time he got his name on the scoresheet was during the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain

Doubts Hung Over Charlotte Move for Almiron

MLS swoop fell through thanks to Paraguay international's demands

GMS sources have been told that there was severe scepticism over whether Charlotte would be in a position to stump up the cash necessary to complete a swoop for Almiron before the MLS transfer deadline earlier this week, meaning that the deal falling through did not come as a significant surprise behind the scenes.

Although Newcastle initially had a verbal agreement with the North Carolina-based outfit, the 30-year-old and his agent's decision to push for higher wages resulted in him remaining on Tyneside as a revised fee of £7million was deemed too low by his current employers as his suitors were forced into lowering their offer.

Joining Charlotte would have allowed Almiron to seal a return to MLS, having rubber-stamped a then-club record £21million switch to Newcastle from Atlanta United in 2019, but he has been left in limbo after the American side chose to turn their attentions elsewhere when the overall finances involved in the deal became clear.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GMS that the Magpies are open to offloading the former Lanus talisman if the right offer arrives ahead of the transfer deadline, but Saudi Arabia's window remaining open until the early stages of October means that - in a huge twist - Howe could be deprived of the opportunity to source a replacement.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored