It would appear Miguel Almiron is now surplus to requirements at Newcastle United, with the club thought to be very much open to offers for the player in the upcoming transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Just two seasons ago, Almiron enjoyed cult status at Newcastle, as his surprising run of goals and impressive performances helped the Magpies to a top four finish in the Premier League and a Carabao Cup final. However, with injuries hampering his progress and new players arriving at the club and making an impact, the Paraguayan winger has fallen down the pecking order, and looks set for a move away from England soon.

The 30-year-old is now a bit-part player in Eddie Howe's squad, and there is expected to be approaches made from the USA and Saudi Arabia that could suit all parties, while there is also interest from Everton.

Miguel Almiron is a Wanted Man

The door is open for a January move

That's the view of Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed Almiron had attracted serious interest from clubs in the MLS over the summer, and that Saudi clubs admired his talents, too.

In his latest Daily Briefing, Romano said:

"I can confirm that, yes, there was MLS interest in Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron last summer. Saudi clubs also appreciate him but didn't send any bid. "Negotiations could follow in January, but for now there are no talks ongoing as it's still October, too early. I'd keep the doors open to Almiron's exit in January based on proposals received because he's not an untouchable player at Newcastle."

Naturally, any offer Almiron receives from Saudi Arabia could help him earn a significant pay rise on his £100,000 per week salary, and it's unlikely Newcastle will demand his £60million release clause to be paid.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Wingers in Newcastle History Newcastle have had a plethora of wingers get fans off their seats with their energy over the years.

No Room for Almiron

Newcastle have better options now

While Almiron was a prominent member of Howe's lineup in the early days, he has slowly but surely fallen out of favour. He has just four appearances in all competitions this season, with the likes of Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon firmly ahead of him when it comes to team selection.

Early in the summer, Newcastle were believed to be in negotiations with an unnamed Saudi club for the sale of Almiron. The North East outfit were keen to raise funds to comply with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), but found other avenues to balance the books through the sales of players like Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

Miguel Almiron 2023/24 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 39 Minutes 2,762 Shots on target 17 Goals 5 xG 4.5 Passes completed 785

However, despite a deal being close on previous occasions, it is thought Almiron himself has been reluctant to make the switch away from England to join the Saudi leagues. Whether his stance on that changes now that he is playing far fewer games remains to be seen, but it sounds like Newcastle themselves are more than ready to let him leave.

Already this season, Harvey Barnes has registered three goals and one assist in eight appearances, while Gordon has two goals in the same period. Almiron is yet to register an attacking contribution.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 03/10/2024