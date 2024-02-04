Highlights Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron rejected the opportunity to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab during the winter transfer window.

The Magpies slapped a £30million price tag on the Paraguay international and were willing to cash in.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Almiron will be involved in a mass exodus at the end of the season.

Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron's days at St James' Park are numbered as he will 'certainly move on' ahead of next season, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that head coach Eddie Howe will be running the rule over his entire squad as he seeks ways to boost cash.

The Magpies sealed the acquisition of Manchester City youngster Alfie Harrison in a deadline day deal worth up to £3.5million, but they were unable to splash the cash due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Concerns even led to chief executive Darren Eales admitting that some of Newcastle's bigger names may have to move onto pastures new in the coming months, resulting in admirers circling ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer.

Almiron rejected Saudi advances ahead of deadline

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Almiron snubbed the opportunity to join Al-Shabab during the final days of the winter transfer window, and the Saudi Pro League side stopped short of tabling a formal offer when it became clear that they would be unable to turn his head despite a lucrative contract being in the offing.

The reporter suggests that the Middle Eastern outfit hit the pivotal stumbling block after already reaching a verbal agreement for the Paraguay international, who became Newcastle's club-record arrival when he sealed a £21million move from Major League Soccer franchise Atlanta United five years ago, having been involved in club-to-club negotiations.

Although Almiron still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £60,000-per-week contract and he has remained a consistent performer in a Magpies shirt, Al-Shabab had noticed an opportunity to test their resolve after Eales' admission that they are in danger of failing to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Miguel Almiron's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 85.0 Average number of passes per game 27.0 Shots per game 1.5 Tackles per game 1.5 Key passes per game 0.9 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 2/2/2024

It is understood that Newcastle slapped a £30million price tag on the winger when it became clear that he was wanted in the big-spending Saudi Pro League, with uncertainty over their financial position resulting in them being willing to cash in ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

The Tyneside giants also named their price after Al-Shabab's initial proposal worth £17million turned down, highlighting that they were unwilling to sell Almiron on the cheap despite him being identified as a member of the current squad who was on the market.

It has emerged that the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium-based outfit were forced to admit defeat in their pursuit after holding talks with Newcastle for seven days, and the 29-year-old's decision to reject a move to Saudi Arabia left them with little time to formulate a plan for an alternative target.

Dean Jones - Almiron will leave St James' Park in the summer

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Newcastle's squad being given a major makeover at the end of the season, particularly considering Eales has confirmed there is a need to secure cash by sanctioning outgoings, and he feels that Almiron is among those who will be involved in the mass exodus after his switch to Al-Shabab collapsed.

The reputable journalist is confident that the South American will move onto pastures new when the transfer window reopens, leading to there being little chance of him being among Howe's options when the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think we will see a reasonable overhaul of that Newcastle team in the summer. Newcastle made it pretty clear that they didn't have massive potential to spend in the transfer market. "Between now and the summer, I think we will see a big push to define exactly who is going to be part of the squad going forward. I think they will have a big commercial push to bring in extra money and revenue. "Players like Almiron will certainly move on. He won't be at Newcastle next season even though he didn't move during the winter window."

Guimaraes linked with summer departure to France

Paris Saint-Germain are confident of winning the race for Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, according to the Mirror, and they have already held initial discussions with his representatives as they look to steal a march on La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.

The report suggests the reigning Ligue 1 champions have stepped up their pursuit after being made aware of the Magpies' fears of breaching spending rules and could look to take advantage of a release clause worth close to £100million when they head to the negotiating table for the defensive midfielder, who has already made more than 30 appearances this season.

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guimaraes is happy at St James' Park and had no intentions of agitating for a move ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, but warned that PSG could open negotiations in the coming months.

Newcastle forked out £40million when they tempted the Brazil international away from French outfit Lyon in January 2022, but he was also on Arsenal's radar and Manchester United were among the clubs to send scouts to watch him in action.

Guimaraes is currently the Magpies' highest-paid player, thanks to being on a contract worth £160,000-per-week, and sanctioning his move to PSG ahead of the 2024/25 campaign would alleviate some of the pressure on the wage bill.