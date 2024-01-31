Highlights Miguel Almiron has remained at Newcastle United instead of linking up with big-spending Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.

Both clubs held discussions over a potential mid-season switch ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Almiron turned down the opportunity to join Al-Shabab.

Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron has ended up remaining on Tyneside as he 'preferred to stay' at St James' Park instead of joining Al-Shabab, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT how close the fans' favourite came to embarking on a fresh challenge.

Chief executive Darren Eales admitted earlier this month that some of the Magpies' bigger names may have to move onto pastures new due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, leading to admirers circling ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Although Javier Manquillo rubber-stamped his exit by joining Celta Vigo, the right-back's switch did not bring in the funds that Newcastle are looking for, meaning that boss Eddie Howe could be forced to cash in on more members of his squad in the next 24 hours.

Almiron's move to Al-Shabab ruled out

Almiron is on course to remain at Newcastle after Al-Shabab were unable to meet his £30million price tag, according to The Guardian, but he is still available to other suitors who are willing to reach that figure ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The report suggests that the Magpies have been open to selling the Paraguay international, who has found the back of the net five times since the campaign got underway, but they refused to lower their demands as his suitors from the Saudi Pro League attempted to negotiate a mid-season switch.

Although Almiron still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £60,000-per-week contract and he has remained a consistent performer in a Newcastle shirt, Al-Shabab had noticed an opportunity to test their resolve after Eales' admission that they are in danger of failing to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Miguel Almiron's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 85.2 Average passes per game 27.6 Average match rating 6.79 Shots per game 1.60 Key passes per game 0.90 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 29/1/2024

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Al-Shabab had been confident of wrapping up a deal for the winger after pushing to reach a compromise with the Tyneside outfit, while the Magpies were aware that sanctioning his move to Saudi Arabia would alleviate the pressure when it comes to outgoings.

The Middle Eastern side continued holding discussions after an initial proposal worth £17million was turned down but, despite being desperate to recoup some cash, Newcastle have been unwilling to sell Almiron on the cheap.

It comes after it initially emerged that the 29-year-old is open to embarking on a fresh challenge in the big-spending Saudi Pro League, where he would stand to secure a hefty pay rise, while a provisional agreement had been reached between his current employers and Al-Shabab.

Ben Jacobs - Almiron snubbed opportunity to head to Saudi Arabia

Jacobs understands that Almiron decided he would be better off staying on Newcastle's books as he was not particularly keen on cashing in on the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia despite his current employers reaching a verbal agreement over a deal with Al-Shabab.

Contrary to reports, the respected journalist is aware that the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium-based side stopped short of making a formal offerfor the former Atlanta United man - who became the Magpies' club-record arrival when he sealed a £21million move five years ago - as it became clear that he had no plans to complete the switch.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Al-Shabab tried to get Miguel Almiron in a very ambitious swoop. They agreed a verbal package with Newcastle for around €30million. They did that through club-to-club negotiations before approaching Almiron. "When they approached the Almiron side, it was clear that he preferred to stay at Newcastle and certainly not to move to Saudi Arabia and Al-Shabab. As a result, the deal never got off the ground. "Of course, in hindsight, Newcastle want some form of deniability because the player is still there, so it is understandable that the narrative changes a little bit after the Saudi window shuts and Newcastle speak of always wanting to keep Almiron and never accepting any offers. "But the reality is that they agreed a verbal package with Al-Shabab. Al-Shabab then went to the player's side and he wasn't keen on making the move. Al-Shabab never tabled a formal offer because they realised that they didn't have that player buy-in."

Howe launches approach for Ramsey

Newcastle have made an approach for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey despite needing to sanction a big-money departure before being able to pounce, according to The Athletic, while Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have also made their admiration clear.

The report suggests that the Villans do not want to sell their academy graduate - who has made more than 100 appearances since breaking into the first-team picture - but suitors have been alerted to the fact that they need to raise funds before the end of June to stay compliant with profit and sustainability rules, while offers worth more than £50million will be entertained.

Although Ramsey's £70,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, which would usually result in Villa being in a strong negotiating position, their desperation to raise cash could play into Newcastle's hands if they head to the negotiating table before the winter transfer window slams shut.

But, in a blow to the Magpies and other suitors, Villans chief Unai Emery has insisted that the 22-year-old is fully committed to his current employers, while the Spanish tactician is also eager to retain his services beyond Thursday's 11pm cut-off point.

Having played a pivotal role in Villa qualifying for the Europa Conference League, Sunday Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT that Ramsey has already shown that he is worth £50million during the early stages of his career.