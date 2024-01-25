Highlights Newcastle United may need to sell players, including Miguel Almiron, in order to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window due to financial regulations.

Newcastle United haven't made a significant addition so far in the January transfer window, but journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that they could still bring in reinforcements, especially if players, including Miguel Almiron, are sold in the next few days.

A barrage of injuries has had a major impact on Eddie Howe's team this season, prompting the Magpies to consider delving into the January transfer market. Newcastle's decline in the Premier League this season, coupled with exits from the Carabao Cup and the Champions League, boosts the argument of the potential necessity of reinforcing the squad to salvage their campaign.

However, Newcastle must exercise caution regarding the financial regulations in the Premier League, given their track record of significant expenditures since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund assumed control of the club. As a result, the North East outfit might find themselves compelled to offload players if they intend to back Eddie Howe with reinforcements before the window slams shut next week.

Newcastle may have to sell before they buy

Although the prospect of Newcastle having to sell before they buy might sound crazy considering the wealth of their owners, it could unfortunately be the reality due to the Premier League's strict profit and sustainability rules. We've already seen Everton hit with a hefty punishment, with the Toffees being docked 10 points, so clubs in England might be acting a little more cautious this window than they usually would.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle may have to offload one of their key stars in order to revamp their squad, similar to how Aston Villa did with Jack Grealish. One player who is starting to attract interest is Miguel Almiron, and it's understood Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab have him on their radar. The Magpies will reportedly demand in the region of £30m, which could help them significantly in their pursuit of new signings.

Miguel Almiron - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 18/19 10 0 0 1 19/20 36 4 2 2 20/21 34 4 1 2 21/22 30 1 0 3 22/23 34 11 2 5 23/24 21 3 1 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 24/01/2024

Although Almiron played a key role under Eddie Howe last season, his impact hasn't been as prominent this campaign. As a result, it could be smart for the North East club to cash in while they have the chance, with Almiron turning 30 next month and clubs in Saudi Arabia likely to pay a significant fee. Losing the likes of Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes, although it would bring in more funds, might have a larger negative impact on their performances.

Dean Jones - Incomings hinge on Almiron deal

Jones has suggested that there is still potential for Newcastle to execute some incoming business before the window closes, but it could hinge on the future of Almiron. The journalist adds that he wouldn't be surprised if the Magpies opted to offload the Paraguayan winger this month. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I think there's still potential for somebody else to come into Newcastle this month and that's probably hinging on the Almiron deal more than a Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson deal, because Almiron would likely bring in more money. It doesn't surprise me that Almiron would be moved on at this moment in time. I think he's done his job at Newcastle very well. He served his purpose, they got good value out of him and his profile's been boosted enough. Now he's got a decision to make obviously over going to Saudi and that's up to him. But this could be a nice little twist in the transfer window in the last week. If two or three faces do end up leaving, it opens up the door for somebody to come in. But yeah, this could be a nice little twist to the transfer window in the last week. If two or three faces do end up leaving, it opens up the door for somebody to come in."

Trippier and Wilson also targeted

Although Trippier and Wilson, similar to Almiron, are reaching the latter stages of their careers, there's no doubt they're considered more valuable to Howe's side. Both players are now attracting interest and Newcastle might be tempted, but they won't want to lose two of their experienced stars who are still contributing significantly.

Newcastle have recently rejected an offer from Bayern Munich for Trippier, with the Bundesliga side still pushing to secure his signature. The offer arrived on the table at around £13m., but the Magpies aren't keen on sanctioning a departure. Meanwhile, Howe and his recruitment team have also rejected a loan offer from Atletico Madrid for Wilson. If anyone, it looks like Almiron could be sacrificed to help fund reinforcements.