Highlights Newcastle United have earmarked Morgan Gibbs-White as a potential recruit after keeping an eye on his performances throughout the season.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe tasked scouts with watching the creative midfielder ahead of making a final decision on whether to lodge a bid.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrod Bowen and Michael Olise are also on Newcastle's shortlist of targets as the transfer window looms.

Newcastle United are considering whether to make a summer move for Morgan Gibbs-White after head coach Eddie Howe has tasked the St James' Park scouting department with assessing the Nottingham Forest star's performances throughout the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although chief executive Darren Eales has warned that the Magpies may be forced to sell some of their prised assets in order to ensure they comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, plans are still being made to strengthen the squad when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund led a £305million takeover of Newcastle in October 2021, and they are preparing to back Howe in his search for reinforcements as an improved second half of the season allowed the Tyneside giants to finish seventh in the top flight and book their place in the Europa Conference League unless Manchester United win the FA Cup.

Gibbs-White Pinpointed as Potential St James' Park Recruit

Magpies have been monitoring playmaker all season

Newcastle have been keeping tabs on Gibbs-White throughout the season, according to GMS sources, and his performances in a Nottingham Forest shirt have resulted in him being earmarked as a potential acquisition by Howe and other key decision-makers ahead of the summer transfer window.

The creative midfielder racked up 16 goal contributions over the course of 42 appearances in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, and his creativity in the final third of the pitch played a pivotal role in the Tricky Trees succeeding in their bid to stave off relegation to the Championship despite being forced to contend with a four-point deduction.

GMS sources have been informed that Gibbs-White, who has been described as a 'very special' talent by Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo, has remained on Newcastle's radar and there is a possibility of negotiations being opened to provide the likes of Joelinton with stiff competition for a regular starting berth next term.

Morgan Gibbs-White's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Joelinton Morgan Gibbs-White Joelinton Shot-creating actions 4.25 3.31 Passes into the final third 3.25 2.68 Key passes 2.11 1.62 Shots 1.99 1.34 Assists 0.28 0.07 Goals 0.14 0.14 Statistics correct as of 24/05/2024

Although the 24-year-old has had a £60million price tag slapped on him by Nottingham Forest due to fears of suitors attempting to lure him away from the City Ground during the summer, Newcastle could benefit from their Premier League rivals' current financial situation if they choose to up the ante in their pursuit.

It has emerged that the Midlands-based outfit need to sanction departures ahead of June 30 as they are currently on course to be in breach of spending rules for a second time, and that may play into Howe's hands as he looks to win the race for Gibbs-White's signature in the coming weeks.

Although transfer insider Dean Jones previously told GMS that Gibbs-White would fit in well at Tottenham Hotspur after the north Londoners showed interest during the early stages of 2024, he ended up remaining on Nottingham Forest's books, and Newcastle are contemplating whether to swoop in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morgan Gibbs-White registered an assist as Nottingham Forest suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Newcastle United this season, while he has won two of his four encounters against the Magpies

Howe Keeping Tabs on Trio Alongside Gibbs-White

Calvert-Lewin, Bowen and Olise also wanted on Tyneside

Gibbs-White is not the only attack-minded Premier League talent on Newcastle's radar ahead of the summer as GMS sources understand that Howe has also set his sights on landing Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while he is desperate to secure another creative influence as well.

Although the Magpies have been linked with making a move for Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United will not entertain allowing their talismanic winger to walk away from the London Stadium during the early stages of newly-appointed head coach Julen Lopetegui's reign, meaning it is unlikely that the England international will arrive on Tyneside.

Newcastle find themselves in a similar situation with Michael Olise as, despite being huge admirers of the Crystal Palace playmaker and believing he would be a strong recruit on the right flank, GMS sources have been told that it will be difficult to reach an agreement with his current employers.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt