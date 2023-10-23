Highlights Newcastle United are preparing to be without Sandro Tonali for a prolonged period as he is waiting to discover the length of his ban from all football-related activity.

The defensive midfielder is set to be suspended after admitting to breaching betting regulations.

It comes a matter of months after the Magpies parted with £55million in order to secure the Italian's services.

Newcastle United are facing up to the prospect of being without Sandro Tonali for a significant period, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT how a potential ban could have an impact on the St James' Park transfer strategy ahead of the January window.

The Magpies were prepared to part with a hefty sum in order to lure the Italy international away from AC Milan during the summer, with £55million being enough to tempt him to embark on a fresh challenge under the tutelage of head coach Eddie Howe.

But, having come off the bench to make his 11th Newcastle appearance during the 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday, there is uncertainty over when Tonali will next be available.

Tonali preparing to discover length of ban

The length of Tonali's ban for breaching betting regulations is close to being finalised, according to the Northern Echo, with his legal representatives set to meet the prosecuting authorities in Italy on Monday.

The defensive midfielder, who penned a £120,000-per-week contract when he headed to Tyneside a matter of months ago, is facing a suspension from all football-related activity and is expected to be on the sidelines for close to a year after admitting to a string of gambling offences.

Having been interrogated by the Turin prosecutor's office for almost three hours last week, Tonali admitted to placing bets on football matches, including fixtures involving AC Milan when he was on the Rossoneri's books.

The 23-year-old's agent, Giuseppe Riso, has confirmed Newcastle's summer signing is battling against a gambling addiction and cooperating with the authorities ahead of being handed a ban for his actions.

Sandro Tonali's club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards AC Milan 130 7 13 25 1 Brescia 89 6 16 24 0 Newcastle United 11 1 0 3 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tonali being forced out of Howe's short-term plans will emphasise they have thrown £55million down the drain, with the Magpies initially having high hopes for him to transform their team following his arrival.

But there is hope that the former Brescia man's ban could be halved as his lawyers are looking to negotiate a plea bargain which would enable him to avoid a lengthy ban thanks to his admission and cooperation with the investigation.

Jacobs understands that Newcastle are worried by the amount of time they could be without Tonali for, with them expecting a significant suspension after failing to comply with betting regulations.

The reputable journalist is aware that the Magpies are mulling over whether to seek a replacement when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Of course, it's concerning for Newcastle if you take away the specifics and just look at the fact that a player they paid a lot of money for, with huge potential and who started well at the club, could now be missing. "Depending on when the hearing gets done and when the punishment happens should he be found guilty - and that's likely because he has obviously admitted to the charge - Newcastle could now face the rest of the season from when any ban becomes implemented without Tonali. "It may mean that they have to move in the January market to look for somebody else in that position. It's a sad situation."

Newcastle battling with Premier League rivals for £86m star

Javi Guerra could help Newcastle to fill the void being left by Tonali as, according to 90min, the Magpies have joined Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in watching him in action for Valencia.

The report suggests the Premier League quartet were in attendance for Spain under-21s' win over Scotland in September and the midfielder, who has racked up four goal contributions in just 668 minutes of La Liga action this season, has a £86million release clause written into his contract.

Guerra's game time has risen significantly since the new campaign got underway in August, with him previously making just 11 appearances for Valencia's senior side after coming through their youth ranks.

But Newcastle will find it difficult to come out on top in the battle for the 20-year-old's signature as Miguel Angel Corona, the Spanish side's sporting director, has insisted there are no plans to cash in despite a potential bidding war being in the offing.

Howe has identified signing a new central midfielder as a priority for the January transfer window, but he may be forced to look elsewhere in his pursuit of fresh impetus.