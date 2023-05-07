Newcastle United may eventually consider a marquee signing such as Neymar, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old is one of the best players of his generation and bringing him to St James' Park would certainly be a statement of intent.

Newcastle United news - Neymar

Neymar signed for Paris Saint-Germain for around £195m, the biggest fee paid for a footballer ever, as per The Guardian.

Although we're regularly seeing players go for around the £100m mark now, it was a rarity before PSG changed the game financially.

Newcastle have been relatively sensible with their spending so far, not bringing in a player you'd consider a superstar.

Talented players such as as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have arrived at St James', but nobody who you'd consider one of the best in the world.

According to a report from 90min, Newcastle are exploring the possibility of bringing Neymar to the North East club.

It would be an absolutely sensational move from the Magpies if they manage to secure the Brazilian, who is one of the most prolific forward players in world football.

According to Transfermarkt, Neymar has scored 293 goals in 493 games, including during his time as a youngster with Santos.

What has Sheth said about Neymar?

Sheth has suggested that Newcastle may consider making a marquee signing in the future, and bringing in a player of Neymar's calibre would be huge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The other factor you have to take into consideration as well is Newcastle have really done it in an organic way so far, haven't they?

"But is there going to come a time where they think, yes we still want to continue doing it this way and build slowly, but maybe make a marquee signing somewhere along the line as well? That's going to make everyone sit down and think 'Wow, this is a huge signing'."

Could Neymar be leaving PSG?

Neymar is going through a difficult time at the moment, with a video showing fans chanting outside his house surfacing online, asking for the former Barcelona forward to leave the club.

The Brazilian international has also been seen liking an Instagram post which calls PSG a small club that is lacking 'greatness', as shared by GFFN.

It's now turning pretty toxic in France for Neymar, so a departure could be likely, and Newcastle will certainly have the funds needed to secure his signature.