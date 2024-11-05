Newcastle United have been handed a significant boost in their hopes of tempting Jonathan David to St James’ Park as the Lille star has opened the door for a move to the Premier League in the summer and his suitors are poised to discover his demands in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Alexander Isak has established himself as the Magpies’ first-choice striker but, despite bagging his fourth goal of the season in the Premier League win over title-chasers Arsenal last weekend, head coach Eddie Howe is scouring the market ahead of potentially securing additional firepower next year.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell is leading Newcastle’s recruitment drive, and David has been pinpointed as a potential recruit despite the threat of fellow frontman William Osula being pushed down the pecking order just a matter of months after his £15million arrival from Sheffield United.

David Entertaining Switch to Premier League

Canada international ready to exit Lille at end of season

David - labelled a "phenom" - has already decided that this will be his final season on Lille's books, according to GMS sources, and he is refusing to rule out the possibility of heading to the Premier League for the first time in his career after Newcastle have been among the sides keeping tabs on his situation.

The Canada international is set to be available as a free agent as his deal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, which allows him to pocket less than £27,000-per-week, is due to expire at the end of June and it means the Magpies will be able to attempt to negotiate a pre-contract agreement at the turn of the year.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle could be one to watch in the race for David's signature as his preference is to join a club regularly battling for European qualification, resulting in it being unlikely that he will embark on a fresh challenge at Everton or Fulham despite both sides being keen.

Jonathan David's statistical averages per 90 minutes in domestic action this season compared to Alexander Isak Jonathan David Alexander Isak Pass completion percentage 80.4 71.2 Percentage of shots on target 45.0 39.1 Shots 2.47 3.07 Shot-creating actions 1.85 2.13 Goals 0.86 0.40 Expected goals 0.64 0.51 Statistics correct as of 05/11/2024

Ligue 1 outfit Lille were holding out for up to £42million when the centre forward was gaining interest during the summer transfer window, but they are now on track to be deprived of the opportunity to secure a fee for his services due to his determination to move onto pastures new ahead of next season.

Newcastle are long-term admirers of David after he has been a prolific goalscorer in his current surroundings, GMS sources have learned, and his ambition has resulted in them being among the frontrunners to reach an agreement following domestic rivals West Ham United's decision to turn him down and sign Niclas Fullkrug ahead of the campaign getting underway.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has been averaging a goal every 105 minutes in Ligue 1 this season

Magpies Poised to Discover David's Demands

Striker desperate to identify viable destinations

GMS sources understand that Newcastle and other interested parties are set to discover the terms David is seeking as he aims to quickly identify viable destinations ahead of his Lille career coming to an end at the campaign's climax, and his form could result in admirers being forced to offer a lucrative contract to catch his eye.

The 24-year-old has found the back of the net 12 times over the course of 17 appearances in all competitions this season, with three of his strikes coming during Champions League victories over Real Madrid and cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, while he has contributed a further two assists along the way.

David will have options to head to England, Spain, Germany and Italy when he completes his Lille exit, sources close to the marksman have told GMS, although Premier League suitors opted against making a move when he was offered to them during the summer as there was not enough confidence that he would be reliable in the final third of the pitch.

But the former Gent talisman has been a constant threat this term, and Sweden international Gabriel Gudmundsson exclusively told GMS that his Les Dogues teammate is a 'goal guarantee' every campaign after making himself one of Ligue 1's most formidable finishers during his time at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

