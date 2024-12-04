Newcastle United are interested in luring Abdukodir Khusanov to St James' Park despite facing competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur as sporting director Paul Mitchell has been impressed with the Lens star ahead of the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Magpies handed Lloyd Kelly a £150,000-per-week contract to win the race for his services in the aftermath of leaving Bournemouth during the summer, head coach Eddie Howe is entertaining the possibility of entering the market for another central defender at the turn of the year.

Having staved off fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules by sanctioning the departures of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined total of £65million in July, Mitchell has set his sights on leading another recruitment drive midway through the campaign.

Magpies Interested in Sealing Khusanov Deal

Mitchell spearheading Tyneside giants' pursuit of centre-back

Newcastle and domestic counterparts Tottenham are interested in winning the race for Khusanov's signature, according to GMS sources, and Mitchell is particularly keen to ensure he heads to Tyneside because of becoming a big admirer after obtaining detailed scouting reports ahead of potentially testing Lens' resolve.

The Magpies and Spurs are aware that the Uzbekistan international is set to enter the final two-and-a-half years of his contract, which allows him to earn less than £2,500-per-week at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, and he has been pinpointed as a low-cost option who has significant sell-on value.

GMS sources have been informed that £20million could be enough to tempt Lens into cashing in when the transfer window reopens next month, while Newcastle and Tottenham have been among the most impressed when representatives from a host of clubs across Europe have been watching Khusanov in action this season.

The 20-year-old has been limited to just 795 minutes of action in Ligue 1 since the campaign got underway, having been forced to work his way into head coach Will Still's preferred starting line-up, and the Magpies have joined Spurs in considering whether to offer a route into the Premier League for the first time in his career.

But Newcastle and Tottenham are in serious danger of facing stiff competition for Khusanov's services as GMS sources have learned that Paris Saint-Germain are contemplating heading to the negotiating table and raiding French rivals Lens, while Chelsea have also been scouting him in less detail.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abdukodir Khusanov has averaged 1.2 tackles per Ligue 1 outing this season

Howe Faces Competition for Khusanov Swoop

Spurs in better financial position to reach mid-season agreement

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle have been making in-depth checks on Khusanov ahead of being able to head back into the market for a new central defender, while Ligue 1 has been earmarked as a division where there are opportunities to unearth a hidden gem for a less lucrative fee than targets of a similar calibre in the Premier League.

The former Energetik-BGU Minsk man, who has been described as 'monster' thanks to his pace and ability to stop opponents in their tracks, has been gaining admiring glances from St James' Park ahead of Lens potentially having an uphill battle in their attempts to keep him on board beyond the winter transfer window.

But, in a potential blow for Newcastle, GMS sources understand that Tottenham are in a better financial position to go into the market for Khusanov next month, while they are confident he would add significant depth thanks to his versatility and he has the potential to become a first-choice option in the backline.

It would come as a major surprise if the Tashkent-born man is not the subject of offers during the early stages of 2025 as the Magpies and Spurs are circling, but Howe and Mitchell are not limiting their recruitment search to the defence as GMS sources recently revealed that Lille striker Jonathan David has been monitored.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/12/2024