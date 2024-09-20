Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is on course to make another attempt to lure Dominic Calvert-Lewin to St James' Park at the end of the season if Premier League rivals Everton are unable to convince him to sign a new contract in the coming months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Magpies bolstered their attacking options with the addition of William Osula, thanks to negotiating a £15million deal with Sheffield United during the summer transfer window, sporting director Paul Mitchell has continued scouring the market for potential cut-price opportunities further down the line.

Fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules resulted in Howe being forced to sanction the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, for a combined fee of £65million to Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively, but Newcastle are still eyeing an eventual move for Calvert-Lewin.

Magpies Consider Fresh Calvert-Lewin Move

Striker on course to be available as free agent next year

Newcastle have been tracking Calvert-Lewin all year and are seriously considering reigniting their interest in 2025, according to GMS sources, when they are on course to have the opportunity to secure his services as a free agent as his long-term future at Everton is shrouded in uncertainty.

The striker has entered the final 10 months of his £100,000-per-week deal at Goodison Park, and the Magpies are aware that they will have the chance to snap him up without having to fork out a lucrative fee if he opts against penning fresh terms and does not negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas admirer before Howe can pounce.

GMS sources have been informed that Calvert-Lewin was high on Newcastle's list of potential acquisitions throughout the summer, and injuries to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have underlined why the Tyneside giants were keen to secure another experienced forward ahead of the deadline.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson Dominic Calvert-Lewin Alexander Isak Callum Wilson Percentage of aerial duels won 47.7 31.2 31.0 Shots 2.53 2.86 2.27 Shot-creating actions 1.93 2.81 2.13 Shots on target 1.05 1.34 0.93 Expected goals 0.44 0.66 0.50 Goals 0.35 0.70 0.50 Statistics correct as of 20/09/2024

Although the Magpies were eager to land the 11-cap England international before the season got underway, they opted against striking a deal as Everton were holding out for £40million and that was deemed too expensive considering he could be available as a free agent in less than 12 months' time.

But Newcastle would be prepared to enter negotiations with Calvert-Lewin and his representatives if it becomes clear that he is not going to extend his stay in his current surroundings, GMS sources have learned, and they would look to initiate serious discussions about a switch to St James' Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored six goals over the course of 14 appearances against Newcastle United, while he has also registered one assist along the way

Everton Remain Eager to Retain Calvert-Lewin

Toffees want to tie 27-year-old down to extended contract

GMS sources have been told that Everton have remained hopeful of holding onto Calvert-Lewin and persuading him to put pen-to-paper on an extended contract, resulting in boss Sean Dyche aiming to use the coming months to convince him to stay on board instead of looking to embark on a fresh challenge amid Newcastle's admiration.

Although the Toffees have made an underwhelming start to the season, with them sitting bottom of the Premier League table with no points, the 27-year-old has been in promising form on a personal level as he has found the back of the net twice and registered a solitary assist over the course of 326 minutes of action.

Everton's determination to keep Calvert-Lewin on Merseyside has resulted in Newcastle being forced to remain patient and come to terms with the fact that there is still a possibility that he will not become a free agent, but GMS sources understand that Howe would love to have him among his options for the 2025/26 campaign.

GMS sources recently revealed that the former Bournemouth chief was desperate to tempt the marksman to Tyneside during the final days of the summer transfer window as he was confident that his arrival would boost his side's chances of challenging for Champions League qualification, but a deal could not be agreed.

