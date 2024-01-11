Highlights Newcastle United remain keen on landing Kalvin Phillips after Juventus have pulled out of the race for the Manchester City outcast's signature.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has pinpointed the England international as a priority target as the transfer deadline nears.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook understands that Phillips wants to join Newcastle if he brings the curtain down on his Manchester City career.

Newcastle United have been boosted in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips as the Manchester City star has pinpointed St James' Park as his 'preferred destination', but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT why patience is required as the Magpies aim to get the deal over the line.

Having suffered three Premier League defeats on the spin, forcing Eddie Howe's side to contend with a significant blip in their campaign, the Tyneside giants returned to winning ways by overcoming arch-rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup last weekend.

Newcastle are in the market for a new option in the heart of their midfield as Sandro Tonali is unavailable until the early stages of next season due to breaching betting guidelines, and Phillips has been earmarked as a target ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Magpies boosted in hunt for Phillips

Newcastle remain interested in landing Phillips after being handed a boost thanks to Juventus pulling out of the running for his signature, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, but the Magpies are facing competition from additional suitors.

The Italian journalist suggests the England international, who has been restricted to just 318 minutes of action this season, will not be heading to the Allianz Stadium as the Serie A heavyweights decided they have no intention of meeting Manchester City's demands following extensive discussions.

The reigning Premier League champions are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Phillips' £150,000-per-week contract having four-and-a-half years to run, and agreeing to cover the entirety of his salary in a loan deal would result in him immediately becoming the second-highest paid player at Newcastle.

Newcastle United's highest earners Bruno Guimaraes £160,000-per-week Alexander Isak £120,000-per-week Kieran Trippier £120,000-per-week Matt Targett £100,000-per-week Sven Botman £90,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 8/1/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the defensive midfielder is expected to leave Manchester City in the coming days as the break from domestic action has resulted in there being an ideal opportunity to hold discussions, while he would be interested in heading to St James' Park if he is given assurances over game time.

It is understood that Howe has pinpointed Phillips as a priority target, resulting in Newcastle being eager to open talks with his current employers after it emerged that the Sky Blues are willing to entertain offers during the remainder of the winter window.

But Manchester City are seeking a hefty loan fee and for the winning bidder to pay the entirety of the out-of-favour Yorkshireman's salary, after informing Everton that they would need to stump up the cash ahead of the summer deadline on September 1, if he seals a temporary move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips does not feature in Pep Guardiola's plans, which led to the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach making a public apology, and rubber-stamping a switch would boost his chances of bagging a place in England's squad for Euro 2024.

Crook believes Newcastle will have to be patient in their pursuit of Phillips as Manchester City are unwilling to do business unless a potential loan deal includes an obligation to turn the move into a permanent agreement at the end of the season.

But the talkSPORT reporter understands that the former Leeds United man, who headed to the Etihad Stadium in a £45million switch 18 months ago, is eager to join the Magpies after Juventus have turned their attentions elsewhere.

When asked whether Newcastle have made progress in their attempts to sign Phillips, Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

"Not at the moment. It seems like he is in a bit of limbo because of the loan fee and the fact that Manchester City want an obligation to buy rather than just a short-term deal. It is pretty clear that he is not part of Pep Guardiola's plans in any way. "Newcastle are keen to sign him. I think that is his preferred destination, partly because of the size of the club and for geographical reasons, along with the fact he gets the chance to play for Eddie Howe. "I think there is a bit of negotiating to be done, so I would expect this one to drag on a bit. I think Juventus have ruled themselves out of signing Phillips now, so that is a deal that has been shut."

Newcastle consider offloading Longstaff

Newcastle are open to sanctioning Sean Longstaff's departure, according to The Sun, as offloading an academy product during the remainder of the transfer window would boost their chances of circumnavigating spending rules.

The report suggests several Premier League clubs have been put on red alert over the central midfielder's availability, after he has racked up five goal contributions over the course of 25 outings this season, and the Magpies are willing to entertain loan bids which include an obligation to buy.

Longstaff has entered the final 18 months of his £50,000-per-week contract, leading to uncertainty over where his long-term future lies, and Newcastle will be aware that his value will continue decreasing as he edges closer to his deal's expiry date.

Although it is understood that the Tyneside outfit opened discussions with the 26-year-old over fresh terms in October, with them being open to rewarding him with a major pay increase after becoming a regular fixture in Howe's starting line-up, he has not signed on the dotted line.

Longstaff has made more than 160 appearances since breaking into the senior squad after progressing through Newcastle's youth ranks, finding the back of the net 11 times and registering as many assists along the way.