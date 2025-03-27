Newcastle United have ruled out doing business with Liverpool if Anfield recruitment chiefs look to lure Alexander Isak away from St James' Park by offering to send Darwin Nunez in the opposite direction when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is already on course to see his options in the attacking department take a hit as Callum Wilson is poised to depart as a free agent when his £46,000-per-week contract expires at the end of June, but Reds boss Arne Slot is still aiming to raid the Tyneside giants.

Although Juventus have an obligation to make Lloyd Kelly's mid-season loan move permanent for £20million at the end of the season, which will give Newcastle a welcome cash injection as they look to bolster a squad still celebrating after beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, Nunez is not among the names on their shortlist of targets.

Magpies Not Set to Entertain Nunez Exchange

Uruguay international's arrival at St James' Park not on cards

Newcastle will reject landing Nunez if Liverpool look to push him in their direction as part of a swap deal which would see Isak head to Merseyside, according to GMS sources, but there remains a serious possibility that an offer will be made when the next opportunity arises ahead of next season.

The Uruguay international has struggled to find consistency since completing a club-record £85million switch to the Reds from Primeira Liga giants Benfica in June 2022, resulting in his current employers seeking ways to get him off the books and considering attempting to give members of the St James' Park recruitment department a chance to pounce.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle remain desperate to hold onto Isak after he has played a crucial role in ending their lengthy trophy drought and, should Liverpool attempt to include Nunez in an exchange, they would not entertain sanctioning the deal under any circumstances as he is not on their wishlist.

Although the 25-year-old striker has been described as 'world-class' by respected journalist Guillem Balague, the Magpies do not see him as an ideal fit for their side and are adamant that his arrival would not be enough to fill the void left by their Swedish fan favourite if he is given the green light to embark on a fresh challenge.

Liverpool are prepared to offload Nunez ahead of next season and have been increasingly adamant that it would make sense to include him as part of a proposal for Isak, GMS sources have learned, but lodging a formal bid of that nature would be a non-starter due to failing to convince Howe that he would be the perfect replacement.

Howe Would be More Keen on Jota and Elliott

Anfield duo appealing to Tyneside giants if discussions advance

GMS sources have been told that the likes of Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott could be of interest to Newcastle if Liverpool look to agree a swap instead of negotiating a cash deal, but influential figures on Tyneside have remained steadfast in their intentions to hold onto their first-choice centre forward.

Although the Magpies are under no immediate pressure to sell the former Real Sociedad marksman as he still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £130,000-per-week, complicating matters for Reds chief Slot and other suitors, he is still on course to be in-demand during the summer.

Jota and Elliott are among the names in Liverpool's attacking ranks that would be of appeal to Newcastle if discussions advance in the coming months, GMS sources understand, but there remains a desire to hold onto Isak as Howe looks to guide his side to further pieces of silverware in the coming years.

GMS sources recently revealed that La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr are considering a move for Nunez, and there will be concern at St James' Park that their domestic counterparts succeeding in their bid to sell him could enable them to have the funds to seriously test their resolve.

