Newcastle United could be forced to offload one of their key stars in the January transfer window, with Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, and Bruno Guimaraes all attracting interest. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their current financial situation.

Eddie Howe's side have been plagued by numerous injuries this season, prompting the Magpies to potentially explore the transfer market in the January window. Newcastle's descent in the Premier League standings and elimination from the Carabao Cup and the Champions League suggests that bolstering the squad might be essential to salvage their season.

However, the Magpies must be wary of the Premier League's financial regulations, given their history of substantial spending since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took control of the club. As a result, the North East outfit might be forced to offload players if they want to continue spending in the market.

Key Newcastle players attracting interest

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of Isak after an impressive start to life with Newcastle. The Gunners could be in the market for a new striker over the next couple of transfer windows, and Isak's versatility could make him an attractive prospect to Mikel Arteta. Of course, losing a player of Isak's calibre won't be of particular interest to the Magpies, but his sale could fund a host of new signings.

Current Newcastle United absences Player Injury/issue/suspension Potential return date Sandro Tonali Ten-month suspension 31/08/24 Nick Pope Shoulder injury 13/04/24 Harvey Barnes Ankle/Foot injury 30/01/24 Callum Wilson Calf/shin/heel injury 30/01/24 Jacob Murphy Shoulder injury 30/01/24 Elliot Anderson Lower back injury 13/01/24 Javier Manquillo Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury Unknown Matt Targett Thigh injury 10/02/24 Joe Willock Calf/Shin/Heel injury 30/01/2024 Figures according to Premier Injuries - as of 11/01/2024

Howe's side have suffered from a host of injuries this campaign and it's been a constant burden on their season, with Newcastle yet to fully recover. As a result, new additions could be necessary, but as previously mentioned, they might be forced to offload some of their current crop of players to fund their window.

As per i News, Newcastle are set to fend off interest in midfielder Guimaraes during the January transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City named as sides who are keen on the Brazilian international. The report adds that the 26-year-old has a release clause of around £100m in his contract, and you'd imagine the Magpies won't be accepting a penny less.

Alex Crook - Newcastle could revamp squad

Crook has suggested that Newcastle could offload one of their key stars to fund a revamping of their squad, similar to how Aston Villa allowed Jack Grealish to depart to Manchester City. The talkSPORT reporter adds that Botman, Isak, and Guimaraes are all attracting interest, hinting that the Magpies could look to sell one of the trio to bring in new additions. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"Yes, potentially, unless they can get some more money from sponsorship deals. Because the cash has run dry because of the profit and sustainability rules. Obviously, there's a big release clause in Bruno Guimaraes' contract and there's been talk of interest from PSG. I'm not sure they're going to pay the £100m to get him out. But him, Sven Botman, and Alexander Isak are all players that are on other team's radars, and they might almost have to do a sort of Aston Villa when they sold Jack Grealish for £100m to use that money to revamp the squad."

Howe will 'definitely' sign one or two

As mentioned, funds might be tight for Newcastle in the winter window despite their Saudi investment, as the North East club are forced to continue complying with the Premier League's financial regulations. Everton's recent 10-point deduction may have made sides in England's top flight a little more wary of their spending, and as a result, Newcastle might explore the loan market.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Howe and his recruitment team will definitely bring in one or two players before the window slams shut at the end of the month. However, the respected reporter hints that we could see players arrive at St James' Park on temporary deals rather than the Magpies bringing in high-profile additions, much to the likely dismay of the fanbase in the North East of England.