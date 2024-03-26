Highlights Newcastle United have been sending scouts to Italy as they have been keen to secure information on Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

The Magpies' pursuit of the 20-year-old has coincided with Sven Botman being forced onto the treatment table for up to nine months.

Transfer insider Dean Jones is expecting Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to draft in an up-and-coming defensive talent during the summer window.

Newcastle United could look to overcome a 'very bad moment' by signing Giorgio Scalvini after scouting missions at Atalanta, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Eddie Howe will still be forced to contend with a 'problem' at St James' Park for the remainder of the campaign.

The Magpies could be without Sven Botman for the rest of 2024 as the central defender is set to be on the sidelines for up to nine months thanks to suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester City before the international break, resulting in him having to undergo surgery.

The Dutchman's prolonged absence could force Newcastle to dip into the market for summer reinforcements, despite chief executive Darren Eales conceding that some of the biggest-earners may have to be sold in order to ensure the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules are not breached.

Howe Tasking Scouts With Watching Scalvini

Newcastle and Manchester United have been sending scouts to run the rule over Scalvini ahead of potentially testing Atalanta's resolve with a summer bid, according to HITC, with the Premier League duo having representatives in attendance for a Serie A victory against Lazio last month.

The report suggests that the domestic rivals were joined by Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in having figures at the Gewiss Stadium, and the central defender caught the eye as he brought up one of his three assists for the season during the encounter.

Newcastle are long-term admirers of Scalvini, having been alongside Inter Milan, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea in courting him last year, and statistics highlight that he could be an ideal replacement for the out-of-action Botman when the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

Giorgio Scalvini's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Sven Botman this season Giorgio Scalvini Sven Botman Percentage of aerial duels won 69.3 66.7 Ball recoveries 6.38 4.58 Interceptions 2.10 0.59 Tackles 2.05 1.31 Blocks 1.79 1.31 Statistics correct as of 25/03/2024

Manchester United were keen to land Scalvini during the winter window, allowing them to have more options as they look to make a late charge for a Champions League qualification spot, but a deal failed to come to fruition as Atalanta were unwilling to sanction his mid-season departure for less than £52million.

La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been monitoring the 20-year-old after being alerted to his current employers opting against making a final decision on whether to cash in on their academy graduate during the summer.

But Atalanta are in a strong negotiating position ahead of admirers potentially attempting to pounce as Scalvini's contract - which allows him to pocket £9,200-per-week - is not due to expire until the summer of 2028, meaning that Newcastle will have to meet their initial demands or find a compromise if they want to win the race for the Italy international's signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Giorgio Scalvini has registered three or more tackles in six Serie A outings this season, with his highest tally of six coming during Atalanta's 3-2 win over Fiorentina in September

Dean Jones - Scalvini Could be Perfect Signing After Botman Injury

Jones believes that Botman's long-term injury has come as a significant blow for Newcastle, particularly as his absence could have a serious impact on Howe's charges attempting to break into the European qualification spots, but the Public Investment Fund and other personnel had already been scouring the market for potential centre-back reinforcements.

The respected journalist feels that Scalvini - described as 'class' by Atalanta head coach Gina Piero Gasperini - fits the bill as, like Sporting's Ousmane Diomande, he has been watched by scouts and shown signs of having a bright future, but the Magpies will be forced to contend with a shortage of options at the heart of their backline for the remainder of the campaign.

When asked how Newcastle could react to Botman's lay-off, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“This is a very bad moment in a pretty rocky season, but one good thing for Newcastle is that they were reasonably prepared for this because they had already been scouting centre-backs. "It will be interesting to see which path they go down in terms of experience, but my hunch at the moment is that they might go for someone around 20 years old who has top quality but is not yet the finished product. "We know they have scouted the likes of Ousmane Diomande and Giorgio Scalvini. If that is the level of player they actually sign, they will be just fine next season. I guess the problem lies in how they get through until then because they are down to the bare bones.”

Magpies Concerned Over Isak's Potential Departure

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Newcastle are fearful of Alexander Isak gaining widespread interest during the summer, and Arsenal are the most likely suitors to test their resolve with a formal bid as Gunners chief Mikel Arteta is seeking an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah following another Premier League title challenge.

It is understood that the north Londoners are long-term admirers of the Sweden international, having attempted to beat the Magpies to his signature when he left Real Sociedad in August 2022, but they have opted against making a formal approach at this stage despite having concrete interest in luring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Although Arsenal are lining up a push to sign Isak in a deal worth up to £80million, their summer target has shown no indication of wanting to leave Newcastle, which will give Howe hope of being able to fend off interest from the capital and keep him among his options heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

