The 26-year-old has had a challenging 2023/24 season at St. James' Park, struggling with injuries and limited playing time.

Dean Jones suggests that Barnes could become available for other clubs if he doesn't get more opportunities at Newcastle.

Newcastle United may have to consider the sale of Harvey Barnes during the 2024 summer transfer window at St. James’ Park, as transfer insider Dean Jones reveals that “players might be available” at the club.

The Magpies have been battling the Premier League’s profit and sustainability restrictions throughout the 2023/24 season and could look to offload some key players to remain compliant with the rules.

Howe has struggled to maintain the fitness of his Newcastle squad this term and consequently has seen his side’s form decline due to his lack of fit and available options. Barnes has endured a frustrating campaign, struggling to hit the ground running following an injury early in the season, but he is beginning to return to action.

Barnes’ challenging campaign at Newcastle

Barnes always looked likely to move during the 2023 summer transfer window, having been part of a Leicester City side relegated to the Championship during the 2022/23 season. Despite the disappointing campaign, the winger had impressed at the King Power Stadium and gained the attention of several top-flight clubs as he angled for a move back to the Premier League.

At the end of July 2023, Newcastle confirmed Barnes’ arrival from Leicester in a deal worth a reported £39m. The 26-year-old was eased into the side, initially playing second fiddle to Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon on the wings. A goal and an assist on his debut as a substitute in a 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League season stood Barnes in good stead to impress.

However, the one-time England international would only make two top-flight starts before a foot injury suffered in the Magpies’ 8-0 triumph over Sheffield United ruled him out of action for three months. Following the injury, Jones described the situation as ‘pretty cruel’ when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

On 3rd February, Barnes returned to action in Newcastle’s thrilling 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St. James’ Park before playing 30 minutes the following week in a 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest. But Barnes may feel that his future in the North East is not secure.

Newcastle could not sign any players during the 2024 winter transfer window due to their pressure to generate funds. The Tyneside outfit have been spending heavily since PIF took over the club in October 2021. They must rein in their spending to avoid a fine or points deduction. Therefore, players like Barnes, who have struggled for regular minutes, could find themselves on the chopping block when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Harvey Barnes - stats vs Newcastle 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.54 18th Minutes 243 20th Goals 2 =8th Assists 1 =8th Dribbles per game 0.5 =11th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 14-02-24

Dean Jones - Barnes could ‘become gettable’ in the summer

Jones has considered that Barnes could be one player available at Newcastle when the 2024 summer market opens. The journalist is interested in gauging where the winger is at. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s interesting with Barnes to gauge exactly where he's at. We keep hearing that players might be available at Newcastle in the summer. If he's not getting opportunities, you start to wonder if he might be one of those that becomes gettable at the end of the season.”

Newcastle transfer news, including claim on Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson

After a quiet 2024 winter transfer window, Newcastle’s recruitment team will focus on the summer. The Magpies hope to sell several players in and around the first team to ease their financial concerns and comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th February) that Newcastle will let several players go in the summer. The transfer insider hints that players like Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are more likely to leave rather than Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak this year. Newcastle could move on and upgrade the senior players in their squad rather than find replacements for Guimaraes and Isak, who have established themselves as essential cogs in Howe’s side.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Newcastle have joined West Ham United in the race to sign Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson. The 26-year-old Iceland international could be available in the summer but will likely be targeted if PIF can move players out of their squad to clear room on the wage bill.