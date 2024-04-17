Highlights Newcastle United could look to sell one of their most valuable assets in a bid to boost boss Eddie Howe's budget for the summer window.

Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have been attracting interest thanks to their impressive performances for the Magpies.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that Newcastle will not be restricted to cut-price arrivals if they sanction a big-name departure.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will have the opportunity to splash the cash if he chooses to cash in on an 'important' star during the summer window, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies will also be keen to tie several leading performers down to fresh terms at St James' Park in the coming months.

Joelinton penned a new £150,000-per-week contract last week, resulting in him being due to remain with the Tyneside giants until 2028, and plans are being put in place despite there being uncertainty behind the scenes as they are on course to fall short of sealing Champions League qualification.

Chief executive Darren Eales has conceded that Newcastle may be forced to sell some of their prised assets in order to ensure they comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and that will result in suitors circling ahead of being able to pounce in preparation for next term.

Magpies Expecting Isak and Guimaraes to be Subject of Potential Bids

Newcastle are bracing themselves for north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to launch moves for Alexander Isak in the summer, according to The Sun, and offers from clubs competing in the Champions League will be difficult to ignore if they meet his £100million valuation.

The report suggests that the Premier League title-chasing Gunners are already plotting a bid, having seen the Sweden international outscore Gabriel Jesus by finding the back of the net 21 times in all competitions this season, and there are fears that his current employers will have to cash in due to spending regulations.

Alexander Isak's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Gabriel Jesus Alexander Isak Gabriel Jesus Percentage of shots on target 50.0 36.5 Progressive passes 2.86 2.60 Goals 0.87 0.27 Expected goals 0.81 0.41 Statistics correct as of 17/04/2024

Meanwhile, Howe is adamant that he intends to hold onto Bruno Guimaraes despite the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City contemplating whether to take advantage of the £100million release clause written into the defensive midfielder's Newcastle contract.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the Brazil international is being viewed as the most likely big-name member of the Magpies' squad to embark on a fresh challenge when the transfer window reopens for business as, although they want him to remain in his current surroundings, they are being realistic when it comes to their chances of fighting off interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has made 1,839 passes over the course of the Premier League campaign, with Fabian Schar being his only Newcastle United teammate to have surpassed that figure

Fabrizio Romano - Selling Important Asset Would Boost Howe's Summer Budget

Romano is confident that Howe will not be forced to solely look to bolster his squad with free agents and loan arrivals if he decides it is in Newcastle's best interests to sanction the exit of one of his star men during the summer as the departure would boost his budget for the remainder of the transfer window.

The Italian journalist believes that the decision to tempt Joelinton into committing his long-term future to the Magpies was also a pivotal part of the Magpies' plans as they are eager to tie other members of the squad down to fresh terms despite ongoing fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Newcastle won't only be restricted to low-cost signings, but I think it will also depend on what they decide to do in terms of outgoings. "If they want to sell an important player, that could obviously help them to bring in some important players in the summer transfer window. But they will try to be smart. "They extended the contract of Joelinton and that is a crucial part of the process, for example. Being smart also means keeping some of Newcastle's crucial players."

Adarabioyo and Kelly Pinpointed as Free Agent Targets on Tyneside

Newcastle are assessing the possibility of landing Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the summer, according to the Telegraph, as Howe is looking for value in the market and the duo are in line to be available as free agents at the end of the season.

The report suggests that Adarabioyo, who is also wanted by the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United, and Kelly have been added to the Magpies' shortlist of potential recruits as the Tyneside outfit are keen to strengthen their backline ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Transfer expert Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are likely to sign a minimum of one free agent during the fast-approaching summer window, and former Bournemouth chief Howe will be seeking further opportunities to bolster his options in the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League