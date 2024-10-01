Newcastle United are poised to open a fresh round of talks with Alexander Isak over an extended contract as head coach Eddie Howe is desperate to see the St James' Park fan favourite put pen-to-paper before the winter transfer window opens at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies are on course to be without the striker until after the international break due to nursing a broken toe, having sustained the injury during the comeback win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, meaning he will not be involved in the Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday.

But Isak has made a significant impact since joining Newcastle in a club-record move worth £63million from Real Sociedad in August 2022, and plans are being put in place behind the scenes to tempt him into committing his long-term future to the Tyneside giants instead of seeking a fresh challenge.

Magpies Desperate to Hand Isak Fresh Terms

Tyneside giants fearful of Premier League rivals reigniting interest

Newcastle are set to prioritise attempting to persuade Isak to sign a new contract in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, as there are fears that the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea will reignite their interest in acquiring his services if they are unable to reach an agreement over personal terms.

The Magpies are in a strong negotiating position if any of their Premier League rivals test their resolve with a formal offer when the transfer window reopens as the Sweden international still has just shy of four years remaining on his £120,000-per-week deal, but they want to reward him for his prolific performances since his arrival.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle are not concerned that Isak's commitment is wavering after being pinpointed as a potential recruit by admirers during the summer, but they would love him to reaffirm his plans to remain in his current surroundings ahead of suitors potentially lodging a bid in 2025.

Alexander Isak's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the current Premier League season compared to the 2023/24 campaign 2024/25 2023/24 Shots 2.44 2.87 Shot-creating actions 2.44 2.87 Key passes 0.89 1.08 Shots on target 0.44 1.43 Goals 0.22 0.84 Assists 0.22 0.08 Statistics correct as of 01/10/2024

The Magpies were unwilling to sanction the 25-year-old's departure for less than £120million when interested parties were circling for his signature a matter of months ago, and the lofty demands resulted in Chelsea choosing to withdraw from discussions over a potential switch to Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle had initially hoped that they would tie Isak down to fresh terms before the campaign got underway in August, GMS sources have learned, and they have remained determined to convince him to extend his stay on Tyneside as he has been one of the first names on the team sheet when fully fit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has got his name on the scoresheet 32 times over the course of 57 Premier League appearances since joining Newcastle United

Isak Ready to Enter Discussions Over Future

Howe keen to eliminate fears of frontman leaving St James' Park

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle are preparing to arrange a fresh round of talks with Isak and his representatives as they want to make progress in their attempts to ensure he stays at St James' Park for the long-term instead of giving the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea confidence that he could be lured away in the coming months.

The former Borussia Dortmund marksman has found the back of the net 36 times in 73 appearances for the Magpies, and there is an awareness behind the scenes that being unable to persuade him to put pen-to-paper has become a slight problem as it portrays an image of him potentially being ready to move on.

Newcastle want to eliminate any fears of Isak being tempted away in the upcoming transfer windows, GMS sources understand, and Howe would see his departure as a major blow to the club's on-pitch development plan as they look to seal Champions League qualification for the second time in three seasons.

The centre forward has been keen to make sure the Magpies' ambitions match his own before he signs on the dotted line, and GMS sources recently revealed that there is a possibility of Arsenal heading to the negotiating table in 2025 as he is not close to penning a new contract at this stage.

